Passport Technology is bringing OmniStream™ to the Global Gaming Expo, positioning the full-service redemption kiosk as a single touchpoint meant to consolidate a casino guest’s entire cash-access journey. The company will show the product at Booth 3430 in Las Vegas.

OmniStream™ handles ticket redemptions, ATM withdrawals, bill breaking, cash advances via QuickAdvance POS debit dispensing, and POS TITO purchases. Layered on top are check warranty services through QuickCheck and local bill-mix selection, letting properties tune currency dispensing for both guest experience and vault management, all through one secure, ADA-compliant kiosk with dual 27-inch displays that double as space for promotions and loyalty messaging.

On the hardware side, the kiosk carries dual high-capacity bill validators and six heavy-duty cassettes with a combined capacity of 18,000 notes, backed by nationwide hardware support aimed at maximizing uptime and fraud prevention. Software features include dynamic pricing calibrated by player tier, schedule, or event, a charity donation option that routes minor transaction variances to social causes, and Points2Pay™, which lets patrons cover transaction fees with loyalty points – the kind of granular payment tooling that’s become a flashpoint elsewhere in gambling, as seen in the payment infrastructure disputes surrounding Walletto in Lithuania.

Running underneath all of it is DataStream®, Passport’s proprietary transaction processing switch, which the company describes as fully cloud-based with hot/hot redundancy, PCI DSS certification, and 24-hour ACH settlement. Passport also characterizes DataStream as one of the largest bank-sponsored ATM processors in North America – a company-supplied figure rather than an independently verified ranking.

Why Passport built it this way

The pitch behind OmniStream™ tracks a broader shift already playing out across gaming floors, where operators are juggling rising player expectations, labor pressures, and pressure to run leaner – a dynamic also shaping how platforms like the iPoker network’s North American rollout through FanDuel are being packaged for operators. Passport frames the kiosk as a way to reduce cage traffic and streamline transactions.

Chad Boynak, identified as Passport Technology’s CEO, credited the past year’s rebuild around innovation and service, an expanded executive team focused on customer experience, and R&D investment for producing OmniStream™ as the clearest result of that push, according to the company. Passport says the kiosk was shaped by years of experience and customer insights.