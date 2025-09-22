Home Macau’s economy booms with gaming and casino revenue reaching a post-pandemic high

Macau casinos

Macau is going from strength to strength financially, citing gaming and casino revenue as important drivers for the country.

Macau’s economy is booming, with the Chinese region’s gross domestic product rising by more than 5% in the second quarter of 2025. That’s spurred by tourism and gaming revenue, going hand in hand as visitation reaches an all-time high.

Looking at gaming and casino revenue specifically, Macau set gross revenue post-Covid highs in both July and August, with casinos generating $2.75 billion in July and $2.77 billion in August, split across six gaming operators. That’s an increase of 7.2% compared to 2024 in the year-to-date.

Macau’s casino industry has been flourishing this year, despite new regulations forcing some to close their doors. The ones that remain are performing very well, helping Macau to maintain its crown as the richest gaming market when it comes to casino revenue. It’s helped by the Macau government making intentional moves to support the casino industry, such as revisiting outdated ad rules and guidelines.

Macau’s revenue success in numbers

According to data from the Macau Statistics and Census Bureau, the region welcomed a record of 4,219,034 visitors in August, marking an 18.4% year-over-year rise. That led to a hotel occupancy rate of a massive 91%. Looking financially, inflation in July was just 0.12%, while the city’s unemployment rate for its nearly 686K residents sits at just 2.6%, helped along by measures designed to employ locals in casinos rather than foreign nationals.

The median monthly income for those in Macau averages at $2,222, an almost $100 increase when compared to December 2019. The combination of booming tourism and a thriving casino industry has proven lucrative for the city. It’s an evolution that the Macau authorities seem keen to protect, having recently also made moves to guard against the rise of illegal gaming activities and illicit currency exchanges across the region.

