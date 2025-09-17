Home RWA criticized for gambling ties to Australian Parliament Sports Club

RWA criticized for gambling ties to Australian Parliament Sports Club

MP Kate Chaney holds up sign that says "Ban Gambling Ads." RWA criticized for gambling ties to Australian Parliament Sports Club

Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA) has been publicly criticized for alleged access to politicians via a sponsored sports club.

The group in question is the Australian Parliament Sports Club, which is funded in part by lobbyist groups and other wealthy backers.

One of those sponsors is RWA, which has gained the ire of crossbench MPs in Australia, namely Independent MP Kate Chaney, who has taken issue with the ties the lobbying group has to gambling firms as a conflict of interest.

Senator David Pocock shared his views on the alleged lobbying group receiving preferential treatment and access through X.

Australian Parliament Sports Club under fire for gambling ties

As reported by The Guardian, the club has come under fire due to RWA’s ties to gambling firms and has been alleged to be acting on behalf of groups that seek to influence political favour.

RWA represents some of Australia’s biggest gambling firms and bookmakers, including Bet365, Betfair, and PointsBet. The Guardian report also shed light on the fact that RWA lobbied against the complete ban of gambling advertising on behalf of these groups.

The connection between RWA and political leaders, facilitated by the Australian Parliament Sports Club, is now under scrutiny by the crossbench MPS and political critics.

Chaney, via the news report, said, “The industry’s influence has become normalised, with no one batting an eyelid at lobbyists turning up at friendly parliamentary sports events.”

The Australian MP also highlighted that the current leader of the nation, Anthony Albanese, chairs the Australian Parliament Sports Club.

She said, “The prime minister, as the chair of the Australian Parliament Sports Club and a sports lover, must remove RWA’s corporate membership.”

Jim Wackett, a key figure in the mix of Australia’s gambling reform community, also posted his thoughts via social media, saying “Gambling lobby sponsoring parliamentary sports club.”

RWA refutes allegations of favour

Kai Cantwell, the chief executive of RWA, responded to the backlash from Chaney and other critics of the political ties. He said, “RWA’s work on regulation and harm reduction happens through the proper parliamentary and regulatory processes, not on the sporting field.”

There is a notable tie that is hidden from view, says The Guardian, and that comes in the form of the omission of RWA’s official corporate membership of the Australian Parliament Sports Club on the group’s website.

The group also promotes the $2,500 fee to fund the group, which comes with the opportunity for sponsors to gain access to “key opinion leaders” and “over 200 parliamentary members” at events hosted by the Australian Parliament Sports Club.

Cantwell brushed off the criticism of the ties, saying, “Like other industries, we (RAW) occasionally take part simply to enjoy exercise and socialising – something important for all Australians, particularly in high-pressure roles.”

Featured image: MP Kate Chaney via Facebook

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with M guarantees. Caesars Entertainment logo on green felt beside poker chips and playing cards showing a straight flush.
Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees
Suswati Basu
Norwegian Lottery Authority hits Norsk Tipping with M fine. Norwegian flag waving by a fjord on the left, with colorful numbered lottery balls on a black background on the right.
Norwegian Lottery Authority hits Norsk Tipping with $1M fine
Suswati Basu
Only 1 in 12 gambling sites legal, says German regulator. Generic image of German flag in front of government building
Only 1 in 12 gambling sites legal, says German regulator
Suswati Basu
Kalshi lays groundwork with CFTC to launch three new sports betting options
Joel Loynds
Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025.BetMGM logo next to four playing cards showing aces of diamonds, clubs, hearts, and spades on a black background.
Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with M guarantees. Caesars Entertainment logo on green felt beside poker chips and playing cards showing a straight flush.
Poker

Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees
Suswati Basu1 hour

Caesars Entertainment just dropped the schedule for the 2025 WSOP Online fall series. This year’s lineup includes 33 bracelet events, and for the first time ever, players in Nevada, New...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software