RWA criticized for gambling ties to Australian Parliament Sports Club

Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA) has been publicly criticized for alleged access to politicians via a sponsored sports club.

The group in question is the Australian Parliament Sports Club, which is funded in part by lobbyist groups and other wealthy backers.

One of those sponsors is RWA, which has gained the ire of crossbench MPs in Australia, namely Independent MP Kate Chaney, who has taken issue with the ties the lobbying group has to gambling firms as a conflict of interest.

Senator David Pocock shared his views on the alleged lobbying group receiving preferential treatment and access through X.

Shameless of the gambling industry’s peak body to try and leverage parliamentary sport and then also associate themselves with a local mental health group doing great working to prevent suicide.https://t.co/T8R9L7AHHX — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) September 16, 2025

Australian Parliament Sports Club under fire for gambling ties

As reported by The Guardian, the club has come under fire due to RWA’s ties to gambling firms and has been alleged to be acting on behalf of groups that seek to influence political favour.

RWA represents some of Australia’s biggest gambling firms and bookmakers, including Bet365, Betfair, and PointsBet. The Guardian report also shed light on the fact that RWA lobbied against the complete ban of gambling advertising on behalf of these groups.

The connection between RWA and political leaders, facilitated by the Australian Parliament Sports Club, is now under scrutiny by the crossbench MPS and political critics.

Chaney, via the news report, said, “The industry’s influence has become normalised, with no one batting an eyelid at lobbyists turning up at friendly parliamentary sports events.”

The Australian MP also highlighted that the current leader of the nation, Anthony Albanese, chairs the Australian Parliament Sports Club.

She said, “The prime minister, as the chair of the Australian Parliament Sports Club and a sports lover, must remove RWA’s corporate membership.”

Jim Wackett, a key figure in the mix of Australia’s gambling reform community, also posted his thoughts via social media, saying “Gambling lobby sponsoring parliamentary sports club.”

“Corporate membership of the club begins at $2,500, according to its website, and allows sponsors to access “key opinion leaders” and “over 200 parliamentary members” at social games and functions.” Gambling lobby sponsoring parliamentary sports club https://t.co/P9gAYomgb1 — Jim Wackett (@Jim_Wackett) September 16, 2025

RWA refutes allegations of favour

Kai Cantwell, the chief executive of RWA, responded to the backlash from Chaney and other critics of the political ties. He said, “RWA’s work on regulation and harm reduction happens through the proper parliamentary and regulatory processes, not on the sporting field.”

There is a notable tie that is hidden from view, says The Guardian, and that comes in the form of the omission of RWA’s official corporate membership of the Australian Parliament Sports Club on the group’s website.

The group also promotes the $2,500 fee to fund the group, which comes with the opportunity for sponsors to gain access to “key opinion leaders” and “over 200 parliamentary members” at events hosted by the Australian Parliament Sports Club.

Cantwell brushed off the criticism of the ties, saying, “Like other industries, we (RAW) occasionally take part simply to enjoy exercise and socialising – something important for all Australians, particularly in high-pressure roles.”

Featured image: MP Kate Chaney via Facebook