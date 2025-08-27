Australia PM Anthony Albanese not convinced on outright gambling ad ban

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that an outright ban on gambling advertising would be difficult to enforce.

In conversation with ABC News, the leader broke his silence on the matter at a time when the government is considering a review conducted on domestic and sexual violence.

Within the report, there are calls for further restrictions on gambling and alcohol, due to links to the social issues mentioned above. Co-authored by family, domestic and sexual violence commissioner, Micaela Cronin, the ‘rapid review’ has pressed the current Labor administration to ban gambling ads, restrict gaming machines, and overhaul laws on online betting.

While the government has intimated it does want to take measures to address societal problems, there is a reluctance to take drastic action, and now Prime Minister Albanese has commented on their position.

When asked about an outright ban, Albanese responded: “What’s in our mind is the practicalities of whether people just go offshore, then there’s no revenue at all.

“They engage in gambling with no revenue coming back at all. And it doesn’t solve the problem.”

The 62-year-old Labor Party leader added that government ministers are still aiming to find a solution that represents progress, in line with the report’s recommendations, while striking a balance on practicality.

Further response to come from Australian government on gambling ads

A full response from the government is expected by around the end of the year, but it is not expected to agree to an outright ban on gambling ads. Some have also pointed to funding issues for media and professional sports in particular, if gambling advertising (through sponsorship) were completely eradicated.

There is support from crossbench MPs in the Australian legislature for stringent action to be taken on gambling, while lobby groups continue to push hard.

While partial restrictions on the timing and frequency of gambling ads are more likely to be enacted at federal level, individual states have seized the initiative to do their own thing.

In New South Wales, the ads have been banned on public transport, and Western Australia has tightened its framework on gambling ads and increased penalties for companies that flout the rules.

