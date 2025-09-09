Australian police officer sells $1.3 million in gold bars to fund gambling addiction

A New South Wales police officer has been found to have sold more than AUD 1.3 million in family gold bars to support his gambling addiction.

Australia’s Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) uncovered a NSW police officer who has sold more than AUD 1.3 million ($860,000) to support his gambling addiction. The officer was found to have engaged in serious misconduct after taking 12 gold bars, each weighing 50 ounces, from his family. They belonged to his uncle and were being stored beneath his mother’s house.

The officer went on to falsify forms to sell the bars to two separate dealers, claiming the gold was a family gift or inheritance. He used the funds from the sales to gamble on sports betting apps, later admitting to the false information.

Intelligence from the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) first triggered the investigation (dubbed Operation Dartmoor), with suspicious transactions flagged. Specifically, the gold sales flagged potential money laundering links.

The impact of gambling addiction

Operation Dartmoor has led to the officer’s resignation from the NSW Police Force, with further investigation planned by the Department of Public Prosecutions. AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas said the case has underlined the criminal risks facing the bullion sector.

“Gambling harm doesn’t just drain bank accounts, it can drive desperate people into crime,” Thomas said. “When gambling turns to addiction, people often look for fast money and that can mean stealing, fraud or money laundering.

“Bullion is portable, valuable and attractive to people wanting to use it illegitimately. If you trade in bullion, you are part of the front line in stopping its exploitation.

“Your AML/CTF controls are the difference between being a trusted dealer or a weak link for crime. Every transaction is a potential red flag – it’s your responsibility to look twice, and if needed, report it.”

AUSTRAC regulates gold and bullion dealers, tracking potentially suspicious transactions like those flagged above. From July 1, 2026, the organization will also include dealers in precious metals and stones in its operations.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0