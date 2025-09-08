Spelinspektionen proposes changes to Sweden’s self-exclusion system

Spelinspektionen has proposed a new set of regulations for Spelpaus, its nationwide self-exclusion tool.

The Swedish Gambling Authority has commenced a consultation process on proposed changes to the service, aimed at enhancing the offering for those needing help, as well as increasing the responsibilities of gambling operators.

Spelinspektionen is seeking responses to the draft proposals, with a key change set to require operators to enter specific credentials for users. The premise is that by using details such as Actor IDs and API keys, companies registering new players would be required to go through the checks to ensure those users are not on Spelpaus’ self-exclusion list.

The overall process is designed to add more layers of protection for at-risk users, while maintaining the integrity of Spelpaus.

Spelinspektionen has acknowledged the impact and demands this would place on operators, with increased costs for licensees, but it played down the overall extent of the requirements as not “burdensome”.

Proposed changes would come into effect by August 2026

Previous investigations undertaken by Sweden’s gambling regulator found that there were failings in the system, with some operators using limited information sources to check against Spelpaus, while others were not carrying out any due diligence.

This meant at-risk gamblers who had signed up for self-exclusion were able to find their way through the net in some cases, while others already enrolled were still receiving marketing emails to entice them to betting platforms.

The new proposals set out exactly what is required from operators and the checks to be conducted, going further than the existing system, which has been found to be too vague, leading to failings.

If carried, the changes would come into effect in August next year, with all responses and submissions on the proposals to be registered by 24 September.

