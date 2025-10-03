Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Australian government under fire for delays to gambling ads ban reform

Australian government under fire for delays to gambling ads ban reform

AFL Grand Final

The Australian government is facing criticism for not tackling gambling ads fast enough, with fears of young people being exposed to harmful messaging.

Former Tabcorp and ASX chief Elmer Funke Kupper has an op-ed in the Australian Financial Review that calls for a crackdown on gambling ads in Australia, following what he describes as “an invasion” of gambling ads during the AFL Grand Final on September 27. It was the most-watched game of 2025, attracting more than four million viewers across the country.

Kupper claims that around 750,000 of them were under the age of 20, exposing young people to a high proportion of gambling ads. This has renewed calls for the Australian government to speed up progress on a gambling ads ban.

“I was surprised to be confronted with several sports betting ads in the thirty minutes before the centre bounce,” Kupper wrote. “I thought that the AFL and the government had dealt with this, and banned gambling advertising close to the games.

“The government and AFL Commission should reconsider their stance. Implementing stricter gambling advertising controls should be one of the simplest acts of leadership. Let’s not have gambling ads at next year’s AFL Grand Final”.

Gambling ads in Australia

The conversation around gambling ads in Australia has been ongoing for several years now. The government was slammed back in February 2025 when it made a perceived U-turn on the topic, following on from a delay to potential reform at the end of 2024. In the summer, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that an outright ban on gambling advertising would be difficult to enforce.

Critics like Kupper speculate that the Australian government is reticent to give up the  hundreds of millions in ad revenue that come from gambling ads. Gambling companies account for an estimated $180 million a year into TV advertising, or around six per cent of total free-to-air revenue.

However, proponents of an outright ban continue to argue that this is a matter of public health. Indeed, Australia wouldn’t be the only country to pursue such a measure, with the UK recently passing gambling ad reform and Japan cracking down casino ads.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Sports betting
New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors
Rachael Davies
IL Villagio Senior Entertainment Center in Lady Lake
Florida illegal gambling ring leader asks for the return of six-figures in cash and gold bar
Rachael Davies
UK MP pushes for gambling products levy to raise funds to address child poverty
Rachael Davies
Parx Casino
Parx Casino murder suspect cleared of almost all charges
Rachael Davies
Arcadia police raided a mansion to find an illegal casino, drug activity, and 15 young children
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Sports betting
Betting

New York assembly member wants to block sportsbooks from limiting bettors
Rachael Davies33 minutes

A New York assembly member has filed a bill that would block sportsbook operators from limiting bettors depending on the size or frequency of their bets. Democrat Assembly Member Alex...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software