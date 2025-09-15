Home Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers

Macau authorities say they have arrested close to 600 people tied to foreign exchange crimes and seized more than $9 million since a new law against illegal money changers came into effect.

The Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes Law, which began on October 29, 2024, gives police greater power to crack down on money changing operations that have long taken place quietly around Macau’s casinos and entertainment areas.

Macau says new anti-gambling law helps fight against illegal money changers

The government said in a statement, translated by ReadWrite, that the law provides “a solid legal basis for combating money changers” and supports intelligence-led policing and cross-border enforcement.

Between January and July this year, police handled 597 cases involving 387 suspects and seized over MOD 560 million, ($70 million), in cash and gaming chips. Officials say these operations have put heavy pressure on underground networks that run illegal currency exchanges.

Authorities see money changers as a constant threat to public safety. They point out that differences in financial rules between Macau and mainland China, where residents face tight limits on how much cash they can bring into the city, have fueled the need for illegal exchange services. Criminal groups take advantage of this demand by using underground banking systems and casino-related point-of-sale transactions.

Harsher punishments for violent crimes

The government noted that such networks are often tied to violent crimes. “These activities disrupt public order and even lead to theft, robbery, assault, and homicide, severely threatening Macau’s public security,” a statement said.

Until now, penalties for money changing have been relatively light, but a new draft law is being considered that would make it a criminal offense carrying up to five years in prison. Officials say this change would give police a stronger tool to deter offenders and make it easier to seize assets from organized crime groups.

Police have also increased cooperation with mainland Chinese authorities. In a joint operation last November, they broke up three major cross-border money-changing syndicates, and more coordinated crackdowns are planned for this year.

Prevention is another key part of the strategy. Police have expanded awareness campaigns at border checkpoints, hotels, bus stations, and casinos to warn visitors about the dangers of using illegal money changers. Employers in the gaming and hospitality industries are being asked to train staff to spot suspicious activity and improve reporting systems.

Even with tougher enforcement, authorities admit that money-changing groups are adjusting their tactics, turning to quieter methods like car-based deals and mobile cash deliveries. Officials stress that constant vigilance will be needed to keep pressure on these networks.

“The ultimate goal is to minimize the security risks caused by money changers, safeguard social order, and create a safer environment for Macau’s economic development,” the government said.

