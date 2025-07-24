Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home EY whistleblower alleges firm enabled organized crime-linked global gambling networks

EY whistleblower alleges firm enabled organized crime-linked global gambling networks

EY whistleblower alleges firm enabled organized crime-linked global gambling networks. Exterior view of two modern Ernst & Young (EY) office buildings with the EY logo on both, under clear blue sky.

A former senior partner at Ernst & Young has accused the firm of knowingly enabling organized crime-linked gambling businesses in a sweeping federal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Joe Howie, a 35-year veteran of EY and former co-leader of its Global Assurance Risk Center of Excellence, alleges the firm “knowingly permitted the Firm to provide audit and other professional services to companies, particularly in the gaming, casino, and hospitality sectors, that were controlled by or closely connected to organized crime syndicates and other criminal groups and activity.”

EY whistleblower alleges firm allowed organized crime-linked gambling operations to thrive

In the 118-page filing seen by ReadWrite, Howie states that from 2017 to 2023, EY issued “unqualified audit opinions” for a group of publicly listed casino companies despite their filings containing “material misstatements.” He claims that these companies had connections to transnational organized crime networks engaged in illicit operations worth “billions of dollars.”

Howie warned that EY’s clients were “implicated and/or involved by proxy in bribing government officials, defrauding governments, and other serious illegal acts.” Yet EY “knowingly continued their audit and other engagements without taking effective action to end these relationships or reduce the risk of audit failures.”

The complaint identifies three US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registrants, anonymized as Registrants 1–3, that were allegedly controlled by families with ties to Chinese organized crime groups. According to Howie, one of those families’ patriarchs was known as “the Godfather of Macau,” and his children were placed in leadership roles across affiliated casino entities.

Howie reported to EY leadership that these entities were engaged in “criminal activity… over $100 billion.” Among those implicated were high-profile junket operators Alvin Chau and Levo Chan, both convicted in Macau in recent years. Chau’s firm, Suncity, reportedly ran private VIP rooms in casinos operated by EY clients, which “provided the platform for some of Chau’s largest VIP operations.”

‘High-risk clients’

Despite receiving repeated internal warnings, Howie claims EY “refused to appropriately deal with the legal risk situations,” prioritizing revenue from high-risk clients. He says EY’s Global Risk Management Leader told him that “high-risk clients ‘pay better,’” and ending those relationships would require a “fundamental shift in EY’s culture.”

The complaint also reports that EY’s audits “violated professional standards” and “likely broke SEC laws,” including failing to detect or disclose client ties to organized crime and money laundering. Howie raised concerns that EY fees themselves may have been paid with the proceeds of illegal activities.

Howie claims that when he escalated concerns and pushed for stronger compliance, EY retaliated by removing him from leadership roles, denying transition opportunities, and ultimately forcing his early exit from the partnership. He filed the whistleblower complaint under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

The allegations depict a firm that publicly emphasized ethics and audit quality while internally ignoring red flags. “The reality at EY is in stark contrast to its messaging,” the complaint states. “EY leaders have abandoned these stated values and instead prioritized commercial pursuits.”

EY has not publicly responded to the complaint.

ReadWrite has reached out to EY for comment.

Featured image: Jean-Luc Valentin / Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Germany

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A photograph of a weathered wooden sign displaying "Michigan" in bold, white lettering. The sign stands alongside a paved rural road, slightly curving out of frame. Tall green trees line the roadside, creating a sense of depth and a slightly overcast sky with soft diffused sunlight highlighting the sign. The scene conveys a sense of peaceful travel through the Michigan countryside.
Michigan operators report $285.2M in June revenue
Sophie Atkinson
California AG Rob Bonta plans action against fantasy sports platforms. California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks, with a background image of a smartphone showing gold coins, a soccer ball, and the word "BETS" in bold gold letters, symbolizing online sports betting and fantasy sports platforms.
California AG Rob Bonta plans action against fantasy sports platforms
Suswati Basu
A dramatic close-up photograph showcases a weathered hand gently extending a modern smartphone towards the viewer. The phone’s sleek, black glass screen displays the simple word “closed” in crisp white lettering, suggesting a sense of finality or disconnection. The hand, adorned with subtle age spots and fine lines, is subtly lit from above, casting soft shadows that emphasize its texture and the phone’s reflective surface. A blurred, out-of-focus background of a dark, neutral-toned office space provides context without distracting from the central theme of closure and technology.
Nearly 645,000 UK betting accounts have been limited or closed over commercial restrictions
Sophie Atkinson
Rendered image of new hotel, with roads in front
Hollywood Casino Joliet Riverboat location to close this month
Sophie Atkinson
Image of a large hotel in Las Vegas, Treasure Island hotel
Accor to join Las Vegas Strip with Treasure Island
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a weathered wooden sign displaying "Michigan" in bold, white lettering. The sign stands alongside a paved rural road, slightly curving out of frame. Tall green trees line the roadside, creating a sense of depth and a slightly overcast sky with soft diffused sunlight highlighting the sign. The scene conveys a sense of peaceful travel through the Michigan countryside.
Gambling

Michigan operators report $285.2M in June revenue
Sophie Atkinson2 hours

A total of $285.2 million in gross receipts from internet gaming (iGaming) and internet sports betting was brought in by commercial and tribal operators in Michigan in June. The June...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.