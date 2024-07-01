Is George R.R. Martin about to bring Elden Ring to our TV Screens?

It’s a surprise it has taken this long for the chat about Elden Ring being turned into a movie or TV show. The phenomenal success of the video game, the fantasy setting, and the minor fact that Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin helped FromSoftware create the world that the Tarnished inhabit the writing was on the wall.

The seemingly overnight popularity of video games to screen adaptations – was it really ever a surprise – such as The Last of Us and Fallout have doubtless got execs from the world of the big and small screens twitching in excitement as they trawl the video games sales charts for new material.

Until now though, people have just been putting two and two together that Elden Ring The Movie, or Elden Ring the TV show was a given because of all the above.

Now George RR Martin himself has weighed in and now it seems more obvious that ever that something is being talked about, which is weird because Martin has flatly denied being involved in it. But there are denials and then there are over-the-top denials, the likes of which you do when you are trying to pass on a secret message.

George RR Martin seems to very deliberately hint at an Elden Ring movie/TV show being in the works. pic.twitter.com/V99811PP6V — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) June 30, 2024

Martin said in a post on his blog, “I have nothing to say. Not a word. Nope, not a thing. I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum, mum, mum. What rumor?”

Martin is either playing the wind-up merchant or out and out confirming something is on the table because a straight no would have potentially put the story to bed. Of course, even if a live-action Elden Ring is being planned, it still could be just at the talking stage and we may not see anything for a long time, if ever.

It was after all year before Geralt became the TV version of The Witcher, long after the game. Fallout too. A good story doesn’t always need to ride on the back of video game sales clearly, but if the subject material is good enough, the possibilities are endless.