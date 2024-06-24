How to duplicate Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances

Remembrances in Elden Ring are an important aspect of the game since they essentially provide you with boss gear and spells that you wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise.

Shadow of the Erdtree brings new bosses, thus new Remembrances to acquire, but there’s an additional way to duplicate them compared to the base game.

Here, we’ll take you through the steps for how to duplicate Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances, so you can pick up all of that sweet loot.

How to duplicate Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances

So, you can duplicate new Remembrances the same way as before – via locating and using a Wandering Mausoleum in The Lands Between map. However, these can only be used once, and if you’ve already done some Remembrance duplication, you may have burned your way through all seven that are in the base game.

In the Land of Shadow though, FromSoftware has added another method for Remembrance duplication – Stone Coffins.

There are three Stone Coffins that can be used, and look just like the ones that are in the aforementioned Wandering Mausoleums.

One can be found behind the Scadu Altus Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, the second is in the Finger Ruins Of Rhia, and the last is in the Finger Ruins Of Dheo.

You use these Coffins just as you would do in the main game and again, these can only be used once, so keep that in mind before simply splurging on the first Remembrance you get in the DLC.

One thing to note here is that if you don’t really like the look of any of the new Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances, you can still use these new Stone Coffins on the base game ones too which is useful if you made a mistake before and wanted to unlock a different bit of boss gear.