Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Best interactive map for Wuthering Waves

Best interactive map for Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Interactive map

These days plenty of hardcore gaming sites are out there to provide interactive maps for your favorite game. A game only needs to have been out for a few hours and players and mappers will be out there placing markers on maps to help you find everything in the game with the minimum of fuss.

However, not all interactive maps are created equal. Some outlets will go hell for leather to put as many markers on as possible, taking part in some shallow arms race of marker numbers, rendering the map an unfollowable mess. Others will simply copy others with no verification at all. Then there are few that deserve your time and effort and that you might genuinely feel are helpful.

Wuthering Waves interactive maps

Wuthering Waves is a game that has a lot of locations and also a lot of resources to gather, not all of which are easy to find. We have had a look at some of the Wuthering Waves maps out there and have picked the ones we think will help you the most. Below we will explain why we think they are worth your time.

Remember, every interactive map has taken ages to put together, but depending on the process some will always be more accurate than others.

Let’s dive in:

MapGenie

MapGenie has been around for a good while now and concentrates on providing high-quality maps for many games. Its Wuthering Waves map has hundreds of markers on it and its most populous category so far is Medium Chests, of which it has marked the locations of 350 of them. In fact, chests make up pretty much 800 markers on its map.

Thankfully Ascension Materials are also marked and probably what you will look for the most. So filter out the pointless low-end chests and it will be much easier to read.

Genshin Impact Wuthering Waves Map

Making titles difficult for us, this Wuthering Waves map comes courtesy of the Genshin Impact map site as they obviously figure this is a gacha game worth farming.

We really like the look of this one and the fact that not everything is turned on when you get there. You can easily turn off those 900 chests and just click something like Wintry Bell to instantly see where the resource is. Good effort.

DotGG

This is the only Wuthering Waves interactive map that gives us a calm vibe to start with. Everything is turned off and you just head to the filter box and click on what you need. I don’t need to start with a map with 900 chests on, the first thing I have to do then is turn them all off. The site may not look as nice as some of the others but for a functional map where you can easily find the locations of the stuff you need this is decent.

Other Wuthering Waves pages you may enjoy

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Homelander and Mortal Kombat 1 DLC cast
Homelander shows off move set in gory new MK1 trailer
Brian-Damien Morgan
MultiVersus Fighter Currency icon
How to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus: Best methods explained
Jacob Woodward
Wuthering Waves Interactive map
Best interactive map for Wuthering Waves
Paul McNally
promotional card for the Fallout-Call of Duty crossover showing Call of Duty characters dressed in the blue/gold jumpsuits of Fallout Vault 141
Here’s what the Call of Duty/Fallout collab looks like
Owen Good
a screenshot of the happy at home login event showing the 8 rewards available
The Sims 4 ‘events’ system is nearly here and it’s bringing login rewards
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A conceptual illustration featuring a handshake between two hands, one made of flesh and the other composed of various cryptocurrency symbols, set against a backdrop of the American flag and the White House.
Cryptocurrency

Joe Biden campaign engages with crypto industry ahead of US election
Radek Zielinski8 seconds

President Joe Biden has begun seeking input from the the cryptocurrency industry amid the presidential race. This crypto-friendly approach is a significant departure from when Biden proposed imposing a 30%...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.