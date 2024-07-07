All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree painting locations and solutions

FromSoftware loves a bit of mystery in their games, whether that’s uncovering the truth behind certain NPC actions, or keeping insane story beats within a weapon description that’s incredibly hard to find.

Along this same path are the various paintings in Shadow of the Erdtree which are not only hidden themselves, but also require you to go elsewhere in the map for a reward.

Below, we’ll reveal both where to find the paintings as well as the solutions for each so you can reap the benefits of going on this little side quest adventure.

Shadow of the Erdtree paintings: Where to find and solve all 3

As promised, here are the three paintings you can find in Shadow of the Erdtree along with the solutions, allowing you to save a bit of time:

Incursion Painting location and solution

First up, we’ve got the Incursion Painting.

This one is located within the Artist’s Shack and if you haven’t been there before, the best place to begin from is the Clifford Terminus Site of Grace.

From here, go directly southeast, through a small wooded area and when the time comes, scaling some rocks into the broken down Artist’s Shack, where you should see the painting in the corner.

For the solution, start at the Greatbridge North Site of Grace and go west, around the body of water.

You’re looking for a small mound southwest of the lake where some sheep also reside. Here, you should be able to see a person in a glowing chair who will drop the item.

This is the Serpent Crest Shield, a very good shield for doing a bit of exploring.

Domain of Dragons Painting location and solution

Next, we have the Domain of Dragons Painting, which is a little trickier than Incursion, but not an impossible task.

For this one, start at the Main Gate Plaza (Shadow Keep) Site of Grace and take an immediate left through the doorway.

Keep going up the different stairways, through the room containing two knights, and past the burning boats.

At the end of the path should be a ladder on your left. Go down this, then through the hidden path hidden by the waterfall, and down the subsequent ladder.

You should now be able to enter the room containing the Domain of Dragons Painting.

To find the solution, you will need to start at the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site of Grace. Head west, scaling the mountain and up the Spiritspring.

Keep going down the path until you’re able to drop down on your right. Do so and go a little north where you should be able to see the man in the chair once more.

For your reward, you’ll get the Rock Heart, an important part of becoming an ancient dragon yourself.

The Sacred Tower Painting location and solution

The third, and final painting is the Sacred Tower. This one can be got very early on near the Scorched Ruins.

Start at that Site of Grace and look to go northeast. Past a couple of the randomly placed arch structures, there should be a cave in the rockface.

Enter this cave and the painting should be there, ready for you to take.

For the solution, it’s actually at the very end of the DLC. You’ll need to reach the Enir-Ilim area and ‘Burn the sealing tree’ when the option presents itself.

Now you need to go back from this endgame area and move to the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Head southwest, past the giant enemies, and up the Spiritspring on the left hand wall.

Go past the Mausoleum and continue south and off the ledge. Again, you’ll see the man in the glowing chair looking west.

For the reward this time, you’ll get the Spiraltree Seal which boosts spiral incantations.

