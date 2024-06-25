How to get Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are some interesting new weapons that have been added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring such as the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword, Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, and Milady.

Moreover, with the introduction of martial arts, hand-based weapons have certainly been on the rise, with many trying out builds specific to these additions.

One such weapon is the Beast Claw, basically turning you into a straight-up wolf/bear, and here, we’ll reveal how you can get it, so you can swipe away on the foes that await.

Where to find Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You acquire the Beast Claw by defeating a certain enemy in the DLC – Logur, the Beast Claw.

However, you may not have come across him since he is a roaming ‘boss’ that is pretty well camouflaged in the environment.

To find Logur, the Beast Claw, first start off at the very beginning of the expansion where the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace is situated.

Look to the east and make your way toward the small forest area. Here, do some searching, and you should be able to find Logur, the Beast Claw within.

As previously stated, he is somewhat hard to find since he doesn’t really have any armor on and almost blends into the background with the colors of his attire.

He will be using the Beast Claw that you’re after so be wary of some speedy jumping slashes that’ll be coming your way.

Once you do defeat him, the Beast Claw will be yours!

One thing to note here is that when you equip the Beast Claw, it will only be on one of your hands, so you will need to two-hand it to get the double claws effect.