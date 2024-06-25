Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

How to get Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

beast claw shadow of the erdtree

There are some interesting new weapons that have been added with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring such as the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword, Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, and Milady.

Moreover, with the introduction of martial arts, hand-based weapons have certainly been on the rise, with many trying out builds specific to these additions.

One such weapon is the Beast Claw, basically turning you into a straight-up wolf/bear, and here, we’ll reveal how you can get it, so you can swipe away on the foes that await.

Where to find Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You acquire the Beast Claw by defeating a certain enemy in the DLC – Logur, the Beast Claw.

However, you may not have come across him since he is a roaming ‘boss’ that is pretty well camouflaged in the environment.

To find Logur, the Beast Claw, first start off at the very beginning of the expansion where the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace is situated.

Look to the east and make your way toward the small forest area. Here, do some searching, and you should be able to find Logur, the Beast Claw within.

beast claw shadow of the erdtree location

As previously stated, he is somewhat hard to find since he doesn’t really have any armor on and almost blends into the background with the colors of his attire.

He will be using the Beast Claw that you’re after so be wary of some speedy jumping slashes that’ll be coming your way.

Once you do defeat him, the Beast Claw will be yours!

One thing to note here is that when you equip the Beast Claw, it will only be on one of your hands, so you will need to two-hand it to get the double claws effect.

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Lara Croft rigs up what looks like some kind of booby trap using a collection of human skulls. The room is dimly lit by candle and Croft is flecked with grime, in her signature "Survivor Croft" look.
Dead by Daylight’s next survivor is no cowering victim, she’s Lara Croft
Owen Good
red bears claw elden ring
How to get Red Bear’s Claws in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Texas quarterback quinn evers gets ready to heave a pass as the defensive end rushes from the blindside in COllege football 25
Here are the 25 toughest home fields in College Football 25
Owen Good
beast claw shadow of the erdtree
How to get Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
A new screenshot from the upcoming IL-2 Korea
Hugely popular IL-2 Sturmovik devs announce new combat flight sim for next year based on Korean War
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Lara Croft rigs up what looks like some kind of booby trap using a collection of human skulls. The room is dimly lit by candle and Croft is flecked with grime, in her signature "Survivor Croft" look.
Gaming

Dead by Daylight's next survivor is no cowering victim, she's Lara Croft
Owen Good57 mins

One of the worst-kept secrets in live-service games this year can finally be confirmed: Lara Croft will join the lineup of survivors in the asymmetrical, multiplayer survival horror game Dead...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.