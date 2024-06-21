How to get Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC hasn’t just brought new areas to discover, there’s a whole host of fresh weapons and armor sets to acquire. In true FromSoft fashion though, you will have to go hunting for them, since you’re given absolutely no markers to go off as a guide.

What we’ll be helping you with here is Milady, a new Light Greatsword that offers something slightly different to the usual greatswords you’ve been used to in the main game.

Read on for how to get Milady in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can wield the power of this new sword variant.

Where to find Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Milady Light Greatsword can be found at a tower within Castle Ensis, which is fortunate since this POI is an easier one to get to upon starting the DLC.

If you haven’t made it here yet, however, here is where you need to go.

Starting at the Scorched Ruins, head north along the path laid out for you. After traveling for a little while you should be able to see a bridge to your northeast called Ellac Greatbridge.

Go over this bridge and carry on where you should be able to make out the Castle in front. We’d recommend getting the Castle Front Site of Grace here before continuing just in case.

Progress up the staircases until it opens up into a larger vista. Take an immediate left where a small set of stairs can be accessed. Climb these onto the portion of the castle.

Continue forward and climb the ladder that you see in front of you. This will take you up to the aforementioned tower.

Here, will be a chest which contains Milady. Open it and the weapon will be yours.