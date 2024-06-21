How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

In Elden Ring, there are swords, and then there are swords. With Shadow of the Erdtree, there have definitely been some of the latter kind introduced, making for some wild and wacky looks.

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is certainly one of these, and by going off the name alone, you know it’s going to be a bit of a behemoth.

However, getting your hands on this Greatsword is no mean feat as you’ll have to do some exploring, coupled with using your surroundings to access its ‘secret’ location.

Below, we’ll take you through how to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree so you’re not at a lost cause on this powerful weapon.

Where to find Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Your first port of call for locating the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.

If you haven’t found this place already, you’ll have to make it to the castle within Scadu Atlus. Once here, traverse through the castle and out through its entrance, and then through the gap in the mountain.

Upon exiting the gap, head west where you should be able to see a large structure with torches – this is the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.

Enter the Forge and use the lever to open a pathway to continue. Once you locate a second lever after progressing, activate this once again, but instead of heading through, use it once more, and run to stand on top of the platform.

This will now elevate you to a level that you could not get to before, and ultimately to a forge which once interacted with, will gift you the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword!