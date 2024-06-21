Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

ancient meteoric ore greatsword in elden ring

In Elden Ring, there are swords, and then there are swords. With Shadow of the Erdtree, there have definitely been some of the latter kind introduced, making for some wild and wacky looks.

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is certainly one of these, and by going off the name alone, you know it’s going to be a bit of a behemoth.

However, getting your hands on this Greatsword is no mean feat as you’ll have to do some exploring, coupled with using your surroundings to access its ‘secret’ location.

Below, we’ll take you through how to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree so you’re not at a lost cause on this powerful weapon.

Where to find Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Your first port of call for locating the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.

If you haven’t found this place already, you’ll have to make it to the castle within Scadu Atlus. Once here, traverse through the castle and out through its entrance, and then through the gap in the mountain.

Upon exiting the gap, head west where you should be able to see a large structure with torches – this is the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past.

elden ring ancient meteoric ore greatsword location

Enter the Forge and use the lever to open a pathway to continue. Once you locate a second lever after progressing, activate this once again, but instead of heading through, use it once more, and run to stand on top of the platform.

This will now elevate you to a level that you could not get to before, and ultimately to a forge which once interacted with, will gift you the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword!

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

ancient meteoric ore greatsword in elden ring
How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Dragon Age Inquisition, three mounted riders, one leading the other two, make a processional before armored soldiers
Dragon Age Steam deal lets you catch up on the whole franchise for $10
Owen Good
The location of the Scorched Ruins
Where to find the Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Paul McNally
elden ring backhand blade
How to get Backhand Blade in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
the heroes of BEyond Good & Evil plunge forth from an explosion in the background
Beyond Good & Evil anniversary edition announced — and, typically, screwed up
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

ancient meteoric ore greatsword in elden ring
Gaming

How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward7 seconds

In Elden Ring, there are swords, and then there are swords. With Shadow of the Erdtree, there have definitely been some of the latter kind introduced, making for some wild...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.