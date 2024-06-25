How to get Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are some pretty great builds that can be created with the new weapons introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC but one sticks out as a top selection due to its bleed buildup.

We’re talking about the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana here, and it is not only a great sword, in our opinion, it’s probably one of the cooler looking weapons in the DLC.

It is buried deep in the Land of Shadow though, so we’ll be detailing exactly where to find the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree below, allow you to wield this beast of a weapon.

Where to find Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get your hands on the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana, you will have to progress until you reach the Dragon’s Pit and beat a boss there.

If you haven’t made it this far, it is a little off the beaten track, so we’re not surprised.

To get to the Dragon’s Pit, you’ll have to head over Ellac Greatbridge, taking an immediate right close to the Castle Front Site of Grace.

Follow the road around and when you have the opportunity to, head more downward rather than up, all the way down to the cave entrance.

If you’re having issues, here is the direct route you need to take:

One prerequisite to progressing here though is that you defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man who invades you near the entrance. This is an important step, and cannot be missed.

Once you’re at the Pit, you’ll have to make it all the way down to the bottom, so look for any paths that lead downward.

After making it to the ‘bottom’ you’ll be met with what is seemingly a dead end since there are no more paths to progress, simply a large chasm to jump down.

Jump down into that chasm. Yes, you heard that right, in true FromSoft fashion, this is somewhat of an illusory drop and you will survive it if you take the leap of faith.

You’ll be met with a boss – the ‘real’ version of the Ancient Dragon-Man. Defeat him and you’ll be rewarded with the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like: