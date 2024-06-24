All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?

Just like in the base Elden Ring game, there are bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree that provide you with a Remembrance which you can cash in for some of their gear.

However, not all bosses provide you with these, and if you just want to focus on those that reward you with the top items, you’ll probably want to speedrun straight to them.

Here, we’ll give you a list of all the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses so you have a consolidated checklist to work off instead of one as long as your arm.

We’ll also detail what you can receive as a reward for the Remembrances so you know what’s in store for beating the bosses.

All Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses and their rewards

There are a total of ten Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, bringing the total of Remembrances to 25. This is a pretty hefty number and if you want to get as many weapons, armor, and spells as possible, you’ll need to definitely get a bit of duplication going.

Here are all of the DLC Remembrance bosses and what you can get for redeeming them:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Enraged Divine Beast

Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Rellana’s Twin Blades

Messmer the Impaler

Spear of the Impaler

Messmer’s Orb

Romina Saint of the Bud

Poleblade of the Bud

Rotten Butterflies

Putrescent Knight

Putrescence Cleaver

Vortex of Putrescence

Scadutree Avatar

Shadow Sunflower Blossom

Land of Shadow

Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Staff of the Great Beyond

Gazing Finger

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Greatsword of Damnation

Midra’s Flame of Frenzy

Commander Gaius

Sword Lance

Blades of Stone

Promised Consort Radahn

Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)

Greatsword of Radahn (Light)

Light of Miquella

All in all, there’s some pretty serious gear to be had if you beat all of the Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. Most are main bosses, required for you to actually beat the DLC, but some are indeed optional, so make sure you seek them out if you want to head toward 100% completion.