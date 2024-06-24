Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?

All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?

Messmer taking his eye out in Shadow of the Erdtree

Just like in the base Elden Ring game, there are bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree that provide you with a Remembrance which you can cash in for some of their gear.

However, not all bosses provide you with these, and if you just want to focus on those that reward you with the top items, you’ll probably want to speedrun straight to them.

Here, we’ll give you a list of all the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses so you have a consolidated checklist to work off instead of one as long as your arm.

We’ll also detail what you can receive as a reward for the Remembrances so you know what’s in store for beating the bosses.

All Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses and their rewards

There are a total of ten Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, bringing the total of Remembrances to 25. This is a pretty hefty number and if you want to get as many weapons, armor, and spells as possible, you’ll need to definitely get a bit of duplication going.

Here are all of the DLC Remembrance bosses and what you can get for redeeming them:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

  • Enraged Divine Beast
  • Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

  • Rellana’s Twin Blades

Messmer the Impaler

  • Spear of the Impaler
  • Messmer’s Orb

Romina Saint of the Bud

  • Poleblade of the Bud
  • Rotten Butterflies

Putrescent Knight

  • Putrescence Cleaver
  • Vortex of Putrescence

Scadutree Avatar

  • Shadow Sunflower Blossom
  • Land of Shadow

Metyr, Mother of Fingers

  • Staff of the Great Beyond
  • Gazing Finger

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

  • Greatsword of Damnation
  • Midra’s Flame of Frenzy

Commander Gaius

  • Sword Lance
  • Blades of Stone

Promised Consort Radahn

  • Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)
  • Greatsword of Radahn (Light)
  • Light of Miquella

All in all, there’s some pretty serious gear to be had if you beat all of the Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. Most are main bosses, required for you to actually beat the DLC, but some are indeed optional, so make sure you seek them out if you want to head toward 100% completion.

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
Cities: Skyline II’s huge ‘economy update’ rolls out for PC
Owen Good
a rocket league car launches itself, rear exhaust blazing, at the ball to direct it at the goal in the video game's unusual blend of car/soccer gameplay
FIFA touts esports partnership with Rocket League, which isn’t exactly esports soccer
Owen Good
UK stop selling pre-owned games
GAME: UK’s largest game retailer denies reports it will stop selling physical games
Ali Rees
Messmer taking his eye out in Shadow of the Erdtree
All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?
Jacob Woodward
Messmer the Impaler in Shadow of the Erdtree
How to duplicate Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrances
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

image of a home next to a freeway or major interchange, at sunset, in the city-building game cities: skylines II
Gaming

Cities: Skyline II's huge 'economy update' rolls out for PC
Owen Good20 mins

Cities: Skylines II’s heavily anticipated “Economy 2.0 update” is now live, bringing with it the titular overhaul to the game’s economic systems, plus changes to building upgrades, modding support and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.