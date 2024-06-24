All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses: What new rewards can you get?

Just like in the base Elden Ring game, there are bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree that provide you with a Remembrance which you can cash in for some of their gear.
However, not all bosses provide you with these, and if you just want to focus on those that reward you with the top items, you’ll probably want to speedrun straight to them.
Here, we’ll give you a list of all the Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses so you have a consolidated checklist to work off instead of one as long as your arm.
We’ll also detail what you can receive as a reward for the Remembrances so you know what’s in store for beating the bosses.
All Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses and their rewards
There are a total of ten Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, bringing the total of Remembrances to 25. This is a pretty hefty number and if you want to get as many weapons, armor, and spells as possible, you’ll need to definitely get a bit of duplication going.
Here are all of the DLC Remembrance bosses and what you can get for redeeming them:
Divine Beast Dancing Lion
- Enraged Divine Beast
- Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp
Rellana, Twin Moon Knight
- Rellana’s Twin Blades
Messmer the Impaler
- Spear of the Impaler
- Messmer’s Orb
Romina Saint of the Bud
- Poleblade of the Bud
- Rotten Butterflies
Putrescent Knight
- Putrescence Cleaver
- Vortex of Putrescence
Scadutree Avatar
- Shadow Sunflower Blossom
- Land of Shadow
Metyr, Mother of Fingers
- Staff of the Great Beyond
- Gazing Finger
Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame
- Greatsword of Damnation
- Midra’s Flame of Frenzy
Commander Gaius
- Sword Lance
- Blades of Stone
Promised Consort Radahn
- Greatsword of Radahn (Lord)
- Greatsword of Radahn (Light)
- Light of Miquella
All in all, there’s some pretty serious gear to be had if you beat all of the Remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. Most are main bosses, required for you to actually beat the DLC, but some are indeed optional, so make sure you seek them out if you want to head toward 100% completion.
