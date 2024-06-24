How to get Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

In Shadow of the Erdtree, there are a bunch of new items to locate that’ll aid you throughout the Realm of Shadow.

The Golden Braid is certainly one of these since it boosts holy damage negation by the utmost, with some suggesting that it might be one of the best Talisman to use for the DLC’s final boss.

Below, we’ll reveal exactly where to find the Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring so you can boost your holy damage negation and get to defeating those bosses who are strong in that area.

Where to find Golden Braid Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Golden Braid Talisman is certainly hidden in Shadow of the Erdtree, and you will have to progress quite a lot through the DLC in order to get it.

That’s because you will have needed to unlock a part of the northeast section of the map called Scaduview, requiring some prerequisites and the use of a gesture.

Tackling the gesture first, this will need to be picked up at Bonny Village, directly east of the Moorth Ruins region.

Once at Bonny Village, head to the top of the area and the O Mother gesture can be picked up from a kneeling, headless figure.

With the gesture equipped, you’ll now need to progress all the way through the Shadow Keep area. Using Moorth Ruins as a starting point, just head directly north and you’ll eventually reach it.

Shadow Keep is a little bit like a maze, but you will be able to find the path using the intricate beams and ladders.

Once you make it outside and down the appropriate elevators, you’ll be met with an opening to what looks like a large field. Here, you’ll find the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace, which we suggest you rest at.

Out in the field is the boss Commander Gaius so don’t exit there unless you want to fight him. Instead, do a 90 degree turn and enter the room to your right.

At the end of the room will be a statue and a Scadutree Fragment you can collect.

After collecting this, use the O Mother gesture at that same statue and a secret path behind the statue will be revealed, opening Scaduview.

Make your way through the field of flowers, close to Shaman Village, and look out for a large tree, in its trunk will be a small statue and what you came here for – the Golden Braid Talisman.

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like: