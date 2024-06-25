How to get Red Bear’s Claws in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re looking to get up close and personal in the Elden Ring DLC, there are a few weapons that grant you this wish.

Along with martial arts, there are claw weapons you can pick up to make things a little more rabid.

The Beast Claw is an easy early get but if you’re into how these work, there’s an additional Red Bear’s Claw weapon that takes things to another level.

Here, we’ll take you through how to get the Red Bear’s Claw in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can become one with the wild animals.

Where to find Red Bear’s Claw in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get Red Bear’s Claw in Shadow of the Erdtree, you will need to defeat its owner – Red Bear.

However, compared to the Beast Claw we touched on earlier, you will have to progress through some of the game in order to challenge the boss.

Starting at Moorth Ruins, head straight north and through the gap in the mountain. Continue through until you make it out of the other side.

Now, head west, through Rauh Base, past the giant enemies that have a large bow and halberd. We wouldn’t recommend fighting them as it’ll just waste time.

Carry on moving forward until you see a blocked spiritspring that you must open up to progress.

Move past this spirit spring in a southerly direction and hug the left-hand wall until you make it onto a ledged area.

Break the rocks that are at the end of this ledge and you should get a message saying that the spiritspring has been unlocked.

Jump on this spiritspring, and the next, and continue south toward the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

Here is where Red Bear is situated, so simply defeat him and the Red Bear’s Claw will be yours, alongside his armor set.