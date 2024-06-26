Languagesx
How to get Rakshasa's Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

How to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re a fan of the Katana weapon type in Elden Ring, you’re going to absolutely love the Rakshasa’s Great Katana introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Not only does it look impressive, it has the damage to back it up, making it a deadly fashion statement, similar to that of the Dragon-Hunter’s Great Katana.

However, getting to it in the expansion is no mean feat, requiring you to locate and defeat a boss that is pretty hidden.

To help you out, we’ll guide you through the whole process for where to find Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree so you too can wield this impressive sword.

Where to find Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree

To secure Rakshasa’s Great Katana, you must defeat Rakshasa. As previously mentioned, this boss is deep within the DLC, so be prepared to do some traveling.

To get to Rakshasa, you’ll first need to secure the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace at the Shadow Keep.

Once there, exit immediately via the west passage and follow the route, using the right side as your guide. After making it to what looks like flaming boats, look for a ladder on the left and head down.

Go through the waterfall and down the other ladder in front of you. You’ll now enter a room with a painting that you can pick up.

Look to your south in the middle of the room and open up the illusory wall, allowing you to continue to a coffin that you can rest at, taking you to Scadu Altus.

rakshasas great katana elden ring location

Move south and when the opportunity arises, hug the left side of the cliff. Carry on until you can then jump over to the right side. You should encounter the Recluses’ River Downstream Site of Grace, so you know you’re on the right path.

Go down the gravestones poking out of the crevice and wade through the water. Follow the water and you will end up at the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Enter the Mausoleum and defeat Rakshasa to receive Rakshasa’s Great Katana.

