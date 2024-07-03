The First Descendant Season 1 – everything we know about what’s to come in the new looter shooter

The First Descendant has got off to a bit of a flyer despite its mixed reviews and bugs that the devs have quickly had to patch and make up for.

Even though it is just a few days old, this initial period will be classed as its pre-season, undergoing a little bit of testing before things start to really heat up and we get into Season 1 proper. But when will that be and what might it bring? Will you even still be playing it by then?

A benchmark is the recent XDefiant which underwent a similar pre-season before its Season 1 launch this week and interest has been renewed in that, so it is possible. Let’s have a look at what we know so far.

When is The First Descendant Season 1?

The devs have shared a roadmap that states late August is when we can expect The First Descendant’s first season but there is no specific date at this stage. However, using cunning detective work we can take the time from the pre-season, work out when it ends, and extrapolate that this is August 29th, which under any terms is late August. So make a mark on your calender, as that’s when we think Season 1 will drop.

What’s new in The First Descendant Season 1?

We can probably expect a host of balance changes from information that the pre-season throws up. Weapon buffs and nerfs and the like. New content-wise wise we have been told there will be a new Descendant (would that make them the Secon Descendant? Probably not) but there is nothing further on them at this point.

According to the roadmap, we will also get a new Ultimate Descentant and a skin and a few other usuals. We’d expect all of this to be fleshed out more after things have settled down from the game’s global launch.

