Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The First Descendant Season 1 – everything we know about what’s to come in the new looter shooter

The First Descendant Season 1 – everything we know about what’s to come in the new looter shooter

Bunny in a special skin in The First Descendant

The First Descendant has got off to a bit of a flyer despite its mixed reviews and bugs that the devs have quickly had to patch and make up for.

Even though it is just a few days old, this initial period will be classed as its pre-season, undergoing a little bit of testing before things start to really heat up and we get into Season 1 proper. But when will that be and what might it bring? Will you even still be playing it by then?

A benchmark is the recent XDefiant which underwent a similar pre-season before its Season 1 launch this week and interest has been renewed in that, so it is possible. Let’s have a look at what we know so far.

When is The First Descendant Season 1?

The devs have shared a roadmap that states late August is when we can expect The First Descendant’s first season but there is no specific date at this stage. However, using cunning detective work we can take the time from the pre-season, work out when it ends, and extrapolate that this is August 29th, which under any terms is late August. So make a mark on your calender, as that’s when we think Season 1 will drop.

What’s new in The First Descendant Season 1?

We can probably expect a host of balance changes from information that the pre-season throws up. Weapon buffs and nerfs and the like. New content-wise wise we have been told there will be a new Descendant (would that make them the Secon Descendant? Probably not) but there is nothing further on them at this point.

According to the roadmap, we will also get a new Ultimate Descentant and a skin and a few other usuals. We’d expect all of this to be fleshed out more after things have settled down from the game’s global launch.

Here are some more First Descendant pages you may like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Super Mario and Baskin Robbins
Super Mario ice cream arrives as Nintendo colab with Baskin Robbins
Brian-Damien Morgan
The new 2024 D&D rules
Dungeons & Dragons’ new crafting system – what is it and when could it come to a video game near you?
Paul McNally
Bunny in a special skin in The First Descendant
The First Descendant Season 1 – everything we know about what’s to come in the new looter shooter
Paul McNally
Valby in The First Descendant
How to get Valby in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
Dolphin Emulator new logos
Nearly a decade and 22,000 updates later, legendary Dolphin Emulator gets a new version and look
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Super Mario and Baskin Robbins
Entertainment

Super Mario ice cream arrives as Nintendo colab with Baskin Robbins
Brian-Damien Morgan18 seconds

Super Mario and Baskin Robbins have teamed up to bring the ice cream of gaming dreams to Japanese stores. Since their debut in the mid-1980s, Mario and Luigi have been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.