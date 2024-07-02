Languagesx
The First Descendant Twitch Drops: How to get, rewards, and more

The First Descendant Twitch Drops: How to get, rewards, and more

A Descendant in The First Descendant

As with many game launches in recent times, developers strike partnerships with streaming platforms like Twitch in order to give back to those who want to watch a bit of gameplay before diving in themselves.

The First Descendant falls in line with the trend, offering Twitch Drops for everyone who is able to claim them.

Below, we’ll take you through how to get The First Descendant Twitch Drops, what rewards are on offer, and any other relevant information we can give.

How to get The First Descendant Twitch Drops

In order to secure The First Descendant Twitch Drops, you must link your Twitch and Nexon accounts via this link and watch a streamer in The First Descendant category for varying amounts of time, depending on how many rewards you want.

There are five Twitch Drop rewards available in the first batch and you’ll need to watch for a total of 120 minutes in order to get them all.

These rewards are available between Tuesday July 2, 2024 – Monday July 29, 2024, so get to watching some of your favorite streamers now before it is too late.

What are The First Descendant Twitch Drop rewards?

As previously mentioned, there are five different Twitch Drop rewards you can secure, each requiring different watch times.

Here is a full breakdown of each:

  • Watch for 15 minutes – “Delicious Pizza” Chest Attachment
  • Watch for 30 minutes – 15,000 Gold & 1,500 Kuiper Shards
  • Watch for 60 minutes – “Gloomy” Emote
  • Watch for 90 minutes – “Twitch Color” Paints
  • Watch for 120 minutes – “X-Ray” Back Attachment

the first descendant twitch drops rewards

Most of these Drops are cosmetics, allowing you to kit out Descendants such as Bunny, giving her a whole new look.

The First Descendant Twitch Drops not working explained

If you’ve racked up enough time watching The First Descendant on Twitch and claimed your rewards, they should be available for you in-game.

However, many players are finding out that their rewards are simply not there.

Don’t fret though, you do have those rewards but at this current time, there appears to be a delay in-game, causing them to not show up. This is a similar issue when purchasing items from the store also, so maybe avoid doing that too.

As for when this will be fixed, we’re unsure. But, when it is all sorted, you’ll be able to see those Twitch Drops ASAP.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

