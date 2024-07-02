How to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, you’re able to play as different characters, allowing you to choose one that fits both your playstyle and the aesthetics you’re after.

Bunny is one specific character that many players want since she was the one that was seemingly the best pick in the betas for the game.

Of course, she is locked when you first start out, but we have all the steps you need to follow in order to unlock Bunny in The First Descendant.

Read on for all the necessary info!

How to get Bunny in The First Descendant

To make Bunny yours in The First Descendant, you’ll have to complete the Bunny Research quest and craft her at Anais.

However, you will have to progress the game until this is unlocked, as well as ensuring you’re selecting the correct items in the subquests.

To make it a little clearer, you’ll first need to progress to Fallen Theater and speak to Bunny at this location. She has a pink marker so it is difficult to miss both in-game and on the map.

When speaking to her, you’ll receive an Acquire Bunny Crafting Materials 1 quest which tasks you to find three different materials – Bunny Enhanced Cells, Bunny Stabilizer, and Bunny Spiral Catalyst.

As for how to get these, if you just complete the missions laid out in the quest you should be good.

However, once you do collect that last material, you’ll then be given Acquire Bunny Crafting Materials 2. This is far easier as there’s only one material you need to get, simply by defeating a GraveWalker boss.

When you defeat the GraveWalker, interact with the Reconstructed Device and select your Amorphous Material. You’ll want to choose the third option here – the Amorphous Material Pattern: Bunny otherwise you’re going to be stuck.

Now you can head straight to Anais and craft Bunny as a Descendant!