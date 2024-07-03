How to get Valby in The First Descendant

Since there are multiple characters, or Descendants, in The First Descendant, you’ll probably want to get to a point where you unlock them all.

This will allow you to get the most out of the game, testing out all of the different abilities and playstyles of each.

Valby is a character that a bunch of players are after, similar to that of Bunny, and with this guide, we’ll reveal a couple of different ways for how to unlock her.

How to unlock Valby in The First Descendant

There are two possible ways to unlock Valby in The First Descendant, each varying in the time required.

The first way you can get Valby is simply by purchasing her using Caliber. This will set you back a hefty 600 Caliber which is a significant amount, especially in the early game.

If you do have enough though, just head the store and purchase her for instant use.

However, if you’re into the grind and would rather play the game in order to secure some new characters, you can do that and you won’t need to add any real world funds to your account.

Like the other Descendants, you will need to locate various Research Materials along with the all-important Code to make Valby yours.

Here are all of the Research Materials required:

Valby Enhanced Cells (1)

422x Repton

571x Superfluid

48x Data Processing Neural Circuit

Valby Enhanced Cell Blueprint

200,000 Gold

Valby Stabilizer (1)

246x Monad Shard

239x Compound Coating Material

40x Negative Ion Particle

Valby Stabilizer Blueprint

200,000 Gold

Valby Spiral Catalyst (1)

519x Metal Accelerant

386x Hardener

32x Encrypted Neural Circuit

1x Valby Sprial Catalyst Blueprint

Valby Code (1)

Intercept Battle: Common Devourer for Amorphous Material Pattern 032

Intercept Battle: Common Pyromaniac for Amorphous Material Pattern 036

Sterile Land Normal: Void Fusion Reactor in Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

Sterile Land Hard: Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor in Sterile Land Repository

400,000 Credits

Once you’ve gathered all of the above, simply head back to Anais and exchange them for Valby. Remember, it will take a bunch of time for this to be completed, so don’t expect to be using her right away.

In the meantime, you can watch your favorite streamers to get Twitch Drops, or maybe just get to heading toward that max level.