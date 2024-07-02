New game, a new big bug. No massive surprise but it is an annoying one if you aren’t getting the premium currency, known in-game as Caliber after you buy it.

Ordinarily, most bugs when a game comes out tend to be server-related, just because that is the time when most players are prone to be jumping on and causing huge strain on the systems.

This bug stings though because you have just spent actual cash on something that you don’t appear to instantly be getting what you paid for. This is frustrating because you probably want to use it right now, and also because there is that fear that you will never see it and have to spend ages chasing around support channels to attempt to get back what you are owed in the first place.

The First Descendant devs are aware of the problem however, although they don’t exactly know what’s causing it, at least it is being looked into so hopefully will be getting sorted out sooner rather than later. In the meantime…

Can you fix the First Descendant Caliber bug yourself?

As we wait for the problem to go away with a fix, if we assume the issues are merely server-related, as there is a concurrent problem seemingly with Twitch Drops, it may be that it simply sorts itself out.

In the meantime, however, if you have waited a considerable amount of time and still have not received your Caliber, try the usual methods of quitting out and reloading the game. Make sure to refresh your in-game mailbox and see if any of that does the trick.

To be honest, it seems unlikely and we are sure it is just down to server backlog, but you may as well try it to make sure.

If all else fails try contacting support just in case anything has gone wrong with the transaction itself, but realistically, by the time they get back to you, it will probably have come through. Annoying.

