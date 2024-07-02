What is The First Descendant max level? Descendant and Mastery levels explained

In games like The First Descendant, it’s all about the grind, as you make your way through the various quests in the game, progressing the story and securing loot.

There is also a leveling system in The First Descendant and it works a little differently than your basic get to level 100 and be done with the game.

Here, we’ll take you through what The First Descendant max level is along with explaining what the different Descendant and Mastery levels mean.

What is the max level in The First Descendant?

As you play through the game, completing missions, unlocking new characters, and defeating bosses, you’ll make progress toward the levels that are in the game.

These are split into two different leveling systems – Descendant level and Mastery Rank.

The max Descendant level you can reach is 40, whereas the max Mastery Rank is 30, therefore meaning there are two different pools you’ll be pumping experience into.

We’ll now explain the difference between the two so you know exactly what’s in store for The First Descendant’s leveling system.

How do Descendant and Mastery levels work in The First Descendant?

So, how do the different Descendant levels and Mastery Ranks work in The First Descendant?

Well, to put it simply, Descendant levels are tied to the specific character you are playing but Mastery Rank is your overall progression in the game, with everything you do contributing toward it.

As you increase your Descendant level you will gain small stat increases as well as unlocking various skills. Mastery Rank, however, almost opens up more of the game as you progress, giving you increased storage capacity, equipment inventory, and grants access to unique abilities on legendary weapons, for example.

Upping Mastery Rank is also different to that of the Descendant levels since it isn’t an automatic process. Gaining the experience is, but you must physically increase your Rank via Prime Hands in Albion.