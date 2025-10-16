Resorts World New York City’s latest casino application brings total spend up to $7.5B

Resorts World New York City has submitted its supplemental application for a casino license, bringing the total spend up to $7.5 billion.

Now submitted to the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board, Resorts World New York City’s proposal promises “more jobs, more revenue, and more immediate economic impact” as the competition for a license continues to heat up. This comes on the heels of MGM Yonkers pulling out of the running, leaving just three applications in contention.

Resorts World’s proposal includes $5.5 billion spent on site development and $2 billion on community benefits, bringing the total spend up to $7.5 billion. Estimates put state and local tax payments for the first 10 years of operation at $18.8 billion. This comes after Resorts World pledged to pay $100 million more than necessary for the license fee, promising $600 million in total.

The company also promises to open its doors four years earlier than other bidders plan to, with a scheduled opening date of June 29, 2026.

“This is more than a bid: it’s a promise kept to the people of New York,” said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. “No other project will come online faster, generate more financial impact, create more jobs or send more revenue to the state’s education fund, the MTA and local communities than Resorts World New York City.”

What’s next for the future of New York City casinos?

While Resorts World is hoping its latest application update will help it stand out from the rest, the decision still ultimately rests with the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board. It expects to make a decision by December 1, 2025, so there’s not too much longer to wait.

The three casino applications still in the running are Resorts World, Citi Field in Queens, and Bally’s Bronx casino. You can read all about the proposals here, and the wider process, here.

Featured image: Resorts World New York City