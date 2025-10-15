Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home MGM Yonkers pulls out of New York casino bid race

MGM Yonkers pulls out of New York casino bid race

MGM Yonkers casino in New York mockup. MGM has pulled out of the New York casino race

As the competition heats up in the race to secure one of up to three New York casino licenses, MGM Resorts has unexpectedly pulled out of the running. The MGM Yonkers arm officially withdrew its commercial casino license application to the New York Gaming Commission and the Gaming Facility Location Board.

“Today, MGM Resorts made the difficult decision to withdraw its application for a commercial casino license in Yonkers, New York,” reads the statement from MGM Resorts. “Since submitting our application in June, the competitive and economic assumptions underpinning our application have shifted, altering our return expectations on the proposed $2.3 billion investment.

“The newly defined competitive landscape – with four proposals clustered in a small geographic area – challenges the returns we initially anticipated from this project.

“Also, our proposal to renovate and expand Empire City Casino was predicated on the receipt of a 30-year commercial casino license but based on newly issued guidance from the State of New York we now expect to qualify for only a 15-year license. Taken together, these events result in a proposition that no longer aligns with our commitment to capital stewardship, nor to that of our real estate partner in Yonkers, VICI.”

The company went on to underline its continued presence in New York via the Empire City Casino, purchased back in 2019.

“We know our decision will impact many individuals; we remain committed to operating the property in its current format and believe it will continue to enjoy success serving customers in Yonkers and the surrounding communities,’ MGM Resorts wrote.

However, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano wrote a scathing response, suggesting the move may have been for political reasons, as US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to receive $115 million if Bally’s obtains a license. He has subsequently called for an investigation by the state.

What’s next for the New York casino bid battle?

As it stands after MGM’s withdrawal, three bids remain for up to three slots: Citi Field in Queens, Genting Group’s Resorts World New York City, and Bally’s Bronx casino. Just because there are up to three licenses available, doesn’t mean they will all be approved.

The necessary licensing steps still need to take place, as well as paying a minimum of $500 million for the license itself.

Featured image: MGM Resorts

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Rendering image of a casino-style building outside, with trees in front. Ho-Chunk Nation announces 0M financing secured for Beloit casino resort
Ho-Chunk Nation announces $610M financing secured for Beloit casino resort
Sophie Atkinson
Looking to the future: what will the casinos of tomorrow look like?
Sophie Atkinson
Outside of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas. Cars parked in the parking lot out front.
Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino confirms it’ll reopen on Friday after shooting killed two
Sophie Atkinson
Citi Field in Queens
New York’s Citi Field casino becomes fourth proposal to advance to the next stage
Rachael Davies
New York
Bally’s Bronx casino bid approved after extensive saga
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Emmanuel Clase. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence
Gambling

Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over after 'irrefutable' gambling evidence
Rachael Davies24 minutes

After an investigation found 'irrefutable' evidence of gambling, it appears Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase's career is over. MLB Insider Héctor Gómez has posted on X that Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software