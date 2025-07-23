Languagesx
Resorts World New York City presents $5.5b casino plan

Resorts World New York City has presented its ambitious $5.5 billion proposal to the Community Advisory Committee (CAC), as part of its aim to acquire one of three available casino licenses. 

The ambitious plan would transform the existing gaming facility at the Aqueduct site in Queens into the biggest single-largest entertainment facility out of all eight proposals on the table. 

The ambitious plan would transform the existing gaming facility at the Aqueduct site in Queens into the biggest single-largest entertainment facility out of all eight proposals on the table. 

The 5,600,000sq.ft integrated resort will comprise 6,000 slot machines, 800 gaming tables, 2,000 hotel rooms, a 7,000-seat arena, and more than 7,000 parking spaces.  

It would also be serviced by more than 30 food and beverage outlets, a spa, and more than 12 acres of open green space for the wider community.

Genting-owned Resorts World New York City has pledged to have the site up and running by July 2026, just 12 months from now, indicating its bold vision and desire to develop the site.

Despite this, it is expected the site will not be fully operational until 2030.

“We’re proud to have grown with the Queens community for nearly 15 years,  said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East.

“What the CAC heard today was a vision for a transformative project that will be a game-changer for this borough, the city and the state.

“Since Resorts World was granted operations of the aqueduct site in 2010, we have sought to be a neighbour that Queens deserves, providing 1,000 good union jobs, investing millions of dollars into our neighbours, and building everlasting bonds with the community. But we also made them a promise to do more in every sense of the term, and today’s proposal lays out just how we will.”

Up to three casino licenses to be granted in NYC

At present, some of the biggest developers in the United States are vying for the opportunity to build New York City’s very first casino

Eight proposals, including Resorts World New York City, are awaiting an official response, now that the application stage has closed, with up to three licenses to be granted. 

Lobbying has been intense, while opposition to different sites has also been formidable, with a lot expected from New York City councillors to represent the views of communities. Labor unions have also been vocal in the debate, with hundreds of Local 79 union members assembling at Times Square last week to support the proposed Caesars Palace casino.

The genesis of a New York City casino stretches back over 10 years, as part of plans to deliver seven new venues across the state. Aiming to generate public funds and provide jobs and stimulus, four upstate licenses were granted, with plans for downstate casinos put on hold, initially.

The process is due to be completed by the end of this year, with decisions made on which sites will be awarded a coveted license, with each one expected to cost at least $500 million.

