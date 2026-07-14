Alberta officially opened its regulated online gambling market on Monday (July 13), creating one of the most significant developments in Canada’s iGaming industry since Ontario introduced its competitive framework in 2022. The new system begins with 22 registered online gambling sites, giving Albertans access to major international sportsbook and casino brands through a provincially regulated environment built around consumer safeguards and responsible gambling standards.

Speaking at a press conference in Edmonton this morning, Alberta Minister Dale Nally says 22 approved operator websites are already live in the province's new online gambling market. #abpoli pic.twitter.com/3YJGPyNK8Y — Tom Nightingale (@TNightingaming) July 13, 2026

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally joined Alberta iGaming Corporation CEO Dan Keene at a news conference in Edmonton to mark the launch. They said the province’s approach is designed to encourage players to leave offshore gambling websites and instead use licensed operators that must meet Alberta’s rules for accountability, security and player protection.

“Today, Albertans have a responsible legal alternative where operators are held to high standards of conduct and accountability and where player protection comes first,” Nally said.

Provincial officials said about 70% of Alberta’s online gambling activity had previously taken place through unregulated operators. By opening a legal market with licensed companies, the government hopes more players will choose platforms that follow provincial standards covering responsible gambling, advertising practices, privacy protections and data security.

Officials repeatedly framed the move as a response to an existing reality rather than an effort to expand gambling. Their message was that many Albertans were already placing bets online, but much of that activity happened outside the province’s oversight. The regulated market, they argued, gives players a safer option without changing the fact that online gambling was already widely available.

Major operators move into Alberta’s regulated market

The launch immediately creates one of Canada’s most competitive regulated iGaming markets, with several globally recognized companies available from the first day of operations.

DraftKings Sportsbook 🤝 Alberta



The wait is over, we are officially LIVE! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cTDlAn2K0T — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) July 13, 2026

Among the operators entering Alberta are bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel, theScore Bet and Caesars Entertainment. Each combines online sports betting with casino gaming under Alberta’s new regulatory framework.

Caesars said Albertans can now access three separate online brands: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Caesars Palace Online Casino and Horseshoe Online Casino. According to the company, each platform targets a different audience.

Caesars Palace focuses on a premium online casino experience, while Horseshoe Online Casino is aimed at value-conscious players. Caesars Sportsbook combines sports wagering with casino gaming and includes Same Game Parlays, Flex Parlays, live betting, player props and built-in responsible gaming features such as deposit limits, spending limits and cooling-off periods.

Today, we announce the full launch of our trifecta of online gaming platforms in the Canadian province of Alberta, including Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Caesars Palace Online Casino and Horseshoe Online Casino. Eligible players aged 21 and older can now access all three… pic.twitter.com/B9yj9SWcO9 — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) July 13, 2026

Technology suppliers are joining the market as well. Inspired Entertainment announced that its casino content is now live across Alberta’s regulated iGaming ecosystem, allowing licensed operators to offer its games through their platforms.

Alberta has already launched with a wide range of choices that mirrors the competitive environment already established in Ontario. Nally hopes that the variety will give players more incentive to move away from offshore websites that operate outside provincial oversight.

Consumer safeguards drive the new framework

Throughout the announcement, provincial representatives returned to one central theme: the purpose of regulation is consumer protection rather than encouraging more gambling.

Nally said Albertans were already participating in online gambling before the market officially opened. In his view, the province had to decide whether people would continue using websites beyond its control or have access to licensed platforms operating under Alberta’s standards.

“We are not bringing online gambling to Alberta. It is already here,” Nally said during the question-and-answer session. “If you’re not gambling today, please don’t start. But if you do gamble, we want player safety and player responsibility first.”

Licensed operators must provide responsible gambling tools that allow players to set deposit, spending and time limits. They are also required to supply activity statements, monitor for high-risk gambling behaviour and intervene when signs of problematic gambling emerge. Strict identity and age verification is mandatory, and advertising rules prohibit targeting minors and vulnerable individuals.

One feature highlighted by officials is a province-wide self-exclusion program. Through a single online portal, players can voluntarily block themselves from every regulated gambling website in Alberta as well as casinos and racing entertainment centres across the province. Officials described the centralized system as an important lesson drawn from Ontario’s earlier experience and said it creates a simpler process for people seeking help.

Keene said players will also be able to identify approved operators through the Alberta iGaming Corporation logo. The logo is intended to signal that a platform has satisfied provincial requirements for integrity, responsible gambling and regulatory compliance.

Alberta targets offshore gambling with regulated competition

Keene said another important objective is ensuring gambling revenue generated by Albertans remains within the province instead of flowing to offshore companies that are not subject to Alberta’s regulatory system.

Under the framework, 3% of total gross gaming revenue has been set aside for specific purposes. Two percent will go to First Nations, while the remaining 1% will support responsible gambling initiatives, research, mental health services and treatment programs. Revenue beyond those allocations will be directed to Alberta’s general revenue fund.

Nally said the province expects the market to generate about C$76 million during its first full year of operation. Even so, he emphasized that success will be measured less by tax revenue than by the number of players who shift from unregulated websites to licensed operators.

Officials acknowledged they cannot prevent Albertans from accessing offshore gambling sites. Instead, the province believes a competitive legal marketplace with recognizable brands, stronger consumer protections and consistent oversight will persuade more players to choose regulated platforms.

Alberta’s model closely resembles Ontario’s open-market approach while adding several responsible gambling measures, including the centralized self-exclusion system that applies across both online and land-based gambling venues.

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