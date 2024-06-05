Languagesx
No new GTA 6 trailer at this year's Summer Games Fest

No new GTA 6 trailer at this year’s Summer Games Fest

No new GTA 6 trailer at this year's Summer Games Fest.
GTA 6 isn't the only game missing from the Summer Games Fest lineup

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is among several games that will not have a new trailer showcased at this year’s Summer Games Fest, it has been revealed. During a live question-and-answer session hosted on Twitch, anchor Geoff Keighley stated that there would not be new footage of the highly-anticipated game so soon after its previous trailer in May.

The Summer Games Fest is scheduled to take place from June 7 to June 10, featuring showcases from Xbox and Ubisoft Forward. For the longest time, fans of the franchise were left completely in the dark regarding any form of release date for what could be Rockstar’s magnum opus. However, thanks to the official trailer, it is expected to be released in Q1 2025, but this has not stopped gamers from wanting more details about GTA 6.

What games will be included at the Summer Games Fest?

Keighley confirmed that the upcoming event will include updates on existing games like Palworld and Kingdom Come 2: Deliverance.

Audiences can also expect trailers for games that have already been announced, such as Supermarket Simulator, Monster Hunter Wilds, Metaphor: Refantazio, Batman: Arkham VR, and Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO. He also mentioned that there will be content from Blumhouse Games and a new trailer for the Among Us animated series.

What games will not be included at the Summer Games Fest?

However, the games that won’t be there include Kingdom Hearts 4, The Wolf Among Us 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Judas, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Keighley didn’t explicitly mention that Nintendo would be absent from this showcase, but he did discuss Nintendo’s consistent absence from Summer Game Fest, despite their historical interest in The Game Awards.

He also mentioned that this year is quieter regarding AAA releases, though there is still excitement for smaller titles. The show will mainly include games that have already been revealed and are scheduled for release later this year.

Featured image: Rockstar

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

