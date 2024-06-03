Here’s the schedule for this summer’s video game reveals and livestreams

E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo staged by the Entertainment Software Association of America, is no more, but its spirit lives on, in the sense that June is still when video game enthusiasts expect major stage shows and live stream reveals for what publishers have cooking in the coming year, and beyond.
Anchored by Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which stepped in for E3 when the COVID-19 pandemic first canceled the annual convention in Los Angeles in 2020, the first weekend of June will see 13 — and counting — streamed events showcasing new video games and hardware due to release in the coming year. These are their dates and start times:
- Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase: Thursday, June 6, 1 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube
- Summer Game Fest: Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. EDT. (Twitch and YouTube)
- Day of the Devs 2024: Friday, June 7, 7 p.m, EDT (right after Summer Game Fest. Twitch and YouTube)
- IGN Live: Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, airing 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT all three days.
- Devolver Direct: Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
- Future of Play Direct: Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. EDT. YouTube.
- Wholesome Direct: Saturday, June 8, noon EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
- Latin American Games Showcase: Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
- Women-Led Games Showcase: Saturday, June 8, 2:30 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
- Future Games Summer Showcase: Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m. EDT YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and X.
- Xbox Games Showcase (immediately followed by) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube.
- PC Gaming Show: Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
- Ubisoft Forward: Monday, June 10, 3 p.m. EDT. Twitch and YouTube.
Featured image via Wikipedia.