Games publisher Devolver Digital announces celebratory Summer Game Fest showcase

The ever-so-wacky Devolver Digital has announced another showcase for this year and this time it’ll be to celebrate the birthday of its mascot Volvy.

The strange-looking mascot was unveiled in the 2023 showcase as the retro mascot making its return and it’s now going to be turning 15 years old.

The showcase is another June one and will be held on June 7 at 5 pm Pacific Time and is expected to last 20 minutes. It will be part of the Summer Game Fest.

In previous years, Devolver Digital’s events have included parodies of other gaming conferences, odd countdowns, and a malfunctioning mecha Suda51. So while they’ve said it’ll be to celebrate and say happy birthday to Volvy, there’s no knowing what other surprises the video game publisher will do during its short stint in the spotlight.

You're invited to Volvy's 15th Birthday Party. Devolver Direct

June 7 @ 5PM Pacifichttps://t.co/ZDZrMppDxT pic.twitter.com/rAYlJN9QAf — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 23, 2024

What we can expect from the Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest is where Devolver Digital will be hosting its birthday party, alongside a whole load of other gaming developers and publishers.

The festival will be aired live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7 and will feature world premieres, special guests, and a look at what’s next in video games.

Several events have already been announced with the festival happening in just a few weeks. A couple of days later, on June 9, Xbox announced that a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 direct will follow its annual Game Showcase.

Xbox has announced that a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 direct will follow its annual Game Showcase on June 9. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/gmcKT8iZUT — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 23, 2024

Xbox will be revealing what’s next and will take a deep dive into an upcoming game.

Future of Play will also be present, with the description of their direct saying it’ll be “a harmless showcase that’s fun for the whole family.”

An indie showcase will be taking place too and this will be “celebrating emotionally resonant video games that inspire optimism, joy, and introspection.”

This will be followed by over an hour of world premieres, exclusive trailers, and announcements from Latin American game developers. Women-led studios will then take center stage with the promise of deep dives and launch date announcements.

Featured Image: Via the Devolver Digital website