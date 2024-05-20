This epic gaming franchise is in the middle of a huge sale

The Yakuza series is beloved by both critics and fans alike, and with every new game in the franchise, it just grows in popularity. If you’ve been a stubborn hold-out, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up at least a few games in the series as GOG has them for 70-80% off right now.

If you’re pretty sure you’ll enjoy them and have just been keeping an eye open for a deal, you should check out the Yakuza Complete Series bundle. This bundle contains seven games and gets you right up to date with the series before 2020’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

It’s currently 70% off at just $33.59. When you consider that it includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2, the remasters of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, making each game less than $5, it’s an incredible bargain.

One of the most popular games from the franchise that isn’t included in the bundle is also steeply discounted – Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a whopping 80% off costing just $11.99 currently, and the Hero edition (which includes the Job Set and Management Mode Set add-ons) is also 80% off at $13.99.

If you want an even better deal though, you can currently get Yakuza: Like A Dragon in a Humble Choice bundle alongside seven other games for $11.99 total – and one of those games is the award-winning Hi-fi Rush, which should not be missed.

Currently, the final three games in the franchise (Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Like A Dragon: Ishin!) are not available on GOG so are not on sale.

Where to start with the Yakuza franchise?

If you’re new to the Yakuza franchise, it can be overwhelming to see a list of 11 games. Where do you start? Do you have to play them all?

There are two schools of thought – the first one is that you should absolutely play them all, in chronological order. If the idea of experiencing the whole story as it was told appeals to you but you’re not ready to pick up the whole bundle yet, start with Yakuza 0, which is 70% off, just $5.99 at the moment.

The second is that Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a fantastic starting point because it’s a clean break from the mainline series and has a completely new cast of characters. It’s modern and extremely enjoyable – so you can pick it up and enjoy it without any prior franchise knowledge, and then if you fall in love, look to the next sale to scoop up the rest.

