Rumor says new Xbox hardware is coming in 2026

tl;dr

  • Twitter/X leaker TheGhostOfHope says a new Xbox is planned for late 2026.
  • The rumor countermands previous speculation Microsoft is moving away from consoles in favor of its streaming games service.
  • The console could be an all new design, or an upgrade similar to the planned PlayStation 5 Pro.

Microsoft and Xbox are having a rough time as of late in what appears to be some serious consolidations after the massive Activision Blizzard deal went through. Not only this but with the first-party library being in a relatively rough state in 2024, many gamers are considering jumping ship for good. However, even though the thought is that Xbox will have an all-digital future with Game Pass at the helm, new Xbox hardware could be coming sooner than you think.

According to credible Call of Duty leaker Hope, they are stating that new Xbox hardware will be coming in 2026. What’s more, there’s also a suggestion that whatever Call of Duty 2026’s release is will also be a launch title for the system.

What this means is that not only is there a ‘new’ Xbox on the horizon but also a release window of sorts if CoD 2026 is a day one game, since these titles launch between October and November.

While this leaker has been correct in the past when it comes to Call of Duty, you might initially brush this off as “just another rumor”. However, it isn’t the first time this year we’ve heard about a potential new Xbox in the not-too-distant future.

In fact, Xbox executive Sarah Bond stated that the company is hard at work to deliver the “largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation” and is fully “invested in the next-generation roadmap”.

So, those suggesting that Xbox will be moving away from hardware soon might be leaving with egg on their face. However, whether this 2026 hardware version is that “largest technical leap” remains to be seen, and it could just be a beefed-up Series X, akin to the PlayStation 5 Pro, rumored to launch this holiday buying season.

With all of this being said though, there has been no official word from Microsoft on what the next piece of hardware actually is or when it will arrive. Whether it’s a variation on the current Series X, or an entirely different bit of kit, if Bond’s words are true, we could see a seriously powerful gaming device.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

