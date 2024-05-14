Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond

While Xbox has been going through some structural changes at the company with layoffs aplenty, one thing remains the same – new additions to Game Pass to keep the ever-popular subscription service alive and kicking.

While the initial set of Game Pass titles has already been revealed for May, a second wave of additions has been announced alongside when you can expect to get them downloaded. Spoiler alert – one of the most anticipated Xbox Game Studios releases is in the list.

Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass games for May & early June

Here is the complete list of the latest Game Pass editions for Cloud, Console, and PC:

Chants of Sennaar – May 15

Immortals of Aveum – May 16

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – May 21

Galacticare – May 23

Hauntii – May 23

Moving Out 2 – May 28

Humanity – May 30

Lords of the Fallen – May 30

Firework – June 4

Rolling Hills – June 4

As we previously alluded to, the big one on the list is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. This release has been a long time coming and is Ninja Theory’s piece de la resistance that they’ve been craft for some time. We expect this to be one of Xbox’s biggest releases this year so despite the lack of marketing, we suggest installing it day one.

Immortals of Aveum and Lords of the Fallen are two other notable additions, bringing even more fantasy adventures to the already strong library, potentially filling the gap until the highly anticipated Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion releases.

As always though, while new games are ushered in, some also leave the service, so time is of the essence if you want to grab some time in before they become paid experiences.

There are a total of six games leaving Game Pass on May 31st so get downloading the following before it’s too late: