Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond

Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond

Senua from Hellblade 2

While Xbox has been going through some structural changes at the company with layoffs aplenty, one thing remains the same – new additions to Game Pass to keep the ever-popular subscription service alive and kicking.

While the initial set of Game Pass titles has already been revealed for May, a second wave of additions has been announced alongside when you can expect to get them downloaded. Spoiler alert – one of the most anticipated Xbox Game Studios releases is in the list.

Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass games for May & early June

Here is the complete list of the latest Game Pass editions for Cloud, Console, and PC:

  • Chants of Sennaar – May 15
  • Immortals of Aveum – May 16
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – May 21
  • Galacticare – May 23
  • Hauntii – May 23
  • Moving Out 2 – May 28
  • Humanity – May 30
  • Lords of the Fallen – May 30
  • Firework – June 4
  • Rolling Hills – June 4

Wave 2 of May's Game Pass titles

As we previously alluded to, the big one on the list is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. This release has been a long time coming and is Ninja Theory’s piece de la resistance that they’ve been craft for some time. We expect this to be one of Xbox’s biggest releases this year so despite the lack of marketing, we suggest installing it day one.

Immortals of Aveum and Lords of the Fallen are two other notable additions, bringing even more fantasy adventures to the already strong library, potentially filling the gap until the highly anticipated Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion releases.

As always though, while new games are ushered in, some also leave the service, so time is of the essence if you want to grab some time in before they become paid experiences.

There are a total of six games leaving Game Pass on May 31st so get downloading the following before it’s too late:

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Farworld Pioneers
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle
  • Pac-man Museum Plus
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Railway Empire 2

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Senua from Hellblade 2
Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond
Jacob Woodward
An AI image of what Link could look like as a LEGO figure
The Legend of Zelda LEGO set eyes September release according to leak
Jacob Woodward
Two Fallout 4 characters stand back to back, wielding large weapons with a broken down house in the background
The best armor in Fallout 4 for exploration, combat, stealth and early-game
Ali Rees
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima – latest PC info released, how to pre-load, Steam Deck compatibility Co-Op and more
Paul McNally
A picture of the original Nintendo Switch in a dock, with the joy-cons to the side in a controller dock.
After 5 years lawsuits over Joy-Con drift have concluded
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Senua from Hellblade 2
Gaming

Xbox reveals second wave of Game Pass additions for May and beyond
Jacob Woodward7 seconds

While Xbox has been going through some structural changes at the company with layoffs aplenty, one thing remains the same – new additions to Game Pass to keep the ever-popular...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.