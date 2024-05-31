Languagesx
Ubisoft Forward showcase announced for June in the heart of summer games season

A picture of the Star Wars Outlaw game artwork. A rogueish looking woman with a pistol and a humanoid robot carrying a metal case over its shoulder walk forward with a desert world behind them on one side of the screen and a snow covered village on the other side.
Star Wars Outlaws launches Aug. 30 on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft, the publisher of the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s series of adventures, as well as the recently launched XDefiant crossover shooter, will host a Ubisoft Forward livestream in June, when major video game companies showcase their wares and plans for the coming year.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will air June 10 at noon Pacific Time/3 pm Eastern Time/8 pm British Standard Time. Fans can watch the show through Ubisoft’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2024?

Ubisoft has already confirmed that XDefiant, which launched May 21, will appear during the stream, as will Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the next installment of that franchise due in November, and Star Wars Outlaws, slated for an Aug. 30, 2024 drop.

Other franchises that could see a mention include Skull and Bones (which launched in February); Rainbow Six Siege (a live-service game); and possibly Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, especially as Ubisoft ash-canned plans for The Division Heartland, a free-to-play take on the loot-shooter that began with Tom Clancy’s The Division in 2016.

For more clues as to who or what may show up, Ubisoft has revealed a schedule of content drops, via Twitch, for those who stay tuned through the whole 60 minutes of the show:

  • 15 minutes: Ultra Top Fan Charm for Rainbow Six Siege
  • 20 minutes: Forest’s Dawn Trinket for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • 30 minutes: Trailblazer Trinket for Star Wars Outlaws
  • 45 minutes: M60 Eruption Weapon Skin for XDefiant, Skull and Bones Welcome Fireworks
  • 60 Minutes: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) for The Crew Motorfest, Yurei Bushido Gear Set and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a long awaited remake of of the 2003 classic, could also appear during the showcase. When last we heard from it, Ubisoft Montreal was at work remaking the whole thing from the ground up, following two years of delays and false starts with the project’s original developers at Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai in India.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

