Ubisoft Forward showcase announced for June in the heart of summer games season

Ubisoft, the publisher of the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s series of adventures, as well as the recently launched XDefiant crossover shooter, will host a Ubisoft Forward livestream in June, when major video game companies showcase their wares and plans for the coming year.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 will air June 10 at noon Pacific Time/3 pm Eastern Time/8 pm British Standard Time. Fans can watch the show through Ubisoft’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward 2024?

Ubisoft has already confirmed that XDefiant, which launched May 21, will appear during the stream, as will Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the next installment of that franchise due in November, and Star Wars Outlaws, slated for an Aug. 30, 2024 drop.

Other franchises that could see a mention include Skull and Bones (which launched in February); Rainbow Six Siege (a live-service game); and possibly Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, especially as Ubisoft ash-canned plans for The Division Heartland, a free-to-play take on the loot-shooter that began with Tom Clancy’s The Division in 2016.

For more clues as to who or what may show up, Ubisoft has revealed a schedule of content drops, via Twitch, for those who stay tuned through the whole 60 minutes of the show:

15 minutes: Ultra Top Fan Charm for Rainbow Six Siege

20 minutes: Forest’s Dawn Trinket for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

30 minutes: Trailblazer Trinket for Star Wars Outlaws

45 minutes: M60 Eruption Weapon Skin for XDefiant, Skull and Bones Welcome Fireworks

60 Minutes: Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) for The Crew Motorfest, Yurei Bushido Gear Set and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a long awaited remake of of the 2003 classic, could also appear during the showcase. When last we heard from it, Ubisoft Montreal was at work remaking the whole thing from the ground up, following two years of delays and false starts with the project’s original developers at Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai in India.