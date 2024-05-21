Languagesx
Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam

Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam

Screenshot of Sora from Kingdom Hearts

After three years of being exclusively on Epic Games Store for PC gamers, Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts is now finally coming to Steam.

Every Kingdom Hearts game that belongs to the Dark Seeker Saga will be available to play via Steam on June 13 – and that’s a lot of games. Here’s a reminder of what that list entails:

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
    • Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
    • Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories
    • Kingdom Hearts II Final Fix
    • Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
    • Kingdom Hearts Re:coded
    • Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
    • Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
    • Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)
    • Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage
  • Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind
    • Kingdom Hearts III
    • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC

That list is based on what Epic Games has on offer via its own store, but all will be revealed on June 13.

What is Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts?

Kingdom Hearts is a well-loved series of action role-playing games created by Japanese game designers Tetsuya Nomura and Shinji Hashimoto. It was developed and published by Square Enix as part of a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney, tied together under the leadership of Nomura, a longtime Square Enix employee. Disney has also recently announced plans for a similar gaming universe in partnership with Epic Games.

It’s based in a fictional universe but features various Disney properties. The series is centered on the main character, Sora, and his journey and experiences with some familiar faces from Disney IPs, as well as some from Square Enix properties, such as Final Fantasy, The World Ends with You, and Einhänder.

There are also various original characters and locations created specifically for the Kingdom Hearts series.

As well as shipping 36 million copies worldwide, Kingdom Hearts has sparked a wide variety of related merch, from soundtracks and action figures to companion books and a collectible card game.

Featured image: Square Enix

