Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’s infamous actor David Hayter has released a new teaser for the acclaimed Konami title.

Hayter is the iconic voice of Snake that fans have grown up with, so for him to leak the news on X, there is a massive element of excitement for fans of the series who want to see this remake to stay true to the origins set out by Hideo Kojima. He would say “Please don’t tell anyone…It was spectacular.”

Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater first look

Metal Gear Solid is one of the Playstation and Konami’s most revered intellectual properties and Snake has seen many iterations over the years. He first made is debut in 1987 on the MSX2, a relic in gaming terms for home computer systems, but it sowed the seed of the now world-renowned bandana-wearing stealth icon that would be synonymous with the 1998 launch on the PlayStation.

Snake Eater made its mark with Playstation 2 owners in late 2004 and serves as the first chapter in the story of Snake and the Cold War set prequel to all other games in the series.

Konami’s last update on the title was a look at the in-game engine that features the flora and fauna of the fictional southern USSR territory of Tselinoyarsk:

The Japanese game studio has said they “are working hard for METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.”

This is despite Hideo Kojima not being part of the remake. The legendary games developer and series artist Yoji Shinkawa, known for his inked illustrations of Snake “are not involved”, a Konami spokesperson told IGN in the middle of last year. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world,” say the studio.

Kojima is a rockstar of the gaming world and his standalone studio Kojima Productions ushered in the way the Unreal Engine 5 works with a new generation of consoles with games like Death Stranding 2 hotly anticipated to make the best of the technology.

The Japanese gaming icon would also announce that he’s currently devising a new stealth gaming title, as we reported last month. This is an interesting development given he is no longer involved in this remake of such a seminal stealth title as Snake Eater.

It remains to be seen just how authentic this remake will be, but one thing is for sure, fans are excited that Hayter is so readily involved and will be watching his social posts eagerly for more information on this Soviet-era espionage classic.

Image: Konami.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

