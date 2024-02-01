Game-creating royalty Hideo Kojima working on new spy title

When the creator of legendary video game history such as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding drops into conversation that he is working on a new action espionage game set in a completely different game universe to Metal Gear, it’s not a surprise that gamers ears the world over prick up.

Fresh from announcing Death Stranding 2: On the Beach comes a game that doesn’t sound as though the apple has fallen from the metal gear tree. Kojima did not have too much to say at this stage but did impart that the game’s working title is Psysint (we would imagine that will change quite rapidly into something more marketable.

Kojima was speaking on stage at the State of Play broadcast where he was showing off Death Stranding 2, for which we also got a trailer as expected in the run-up to the event. Nobody was really expecting anything on his next game, although he was at pains to point out that work would not begin on it fully until after Death Stranding 2’s release next year.

Realistically then we are probably looking at a 2027/28 release before the not Metal Gear Solid Psyint is ready. We might even have a new version of the PlayStation by the time it launches.

Kojima’s studio – Kojima Productions is also currently working on an Xbox title OD, which looks frankly very scary and was announced at The Game Awards last December.

When you have built up the level of collateral Kojimi has with his games every word is hung upon. The 60-year-old star developer from Tokyo has even thrown his hat into the ring voicing characters in other video games, with appearances in the last few years in Death Stranding, Control, and Cyberpunk 2077, but it looks as if his near future is going to stacked up on the game development side.

Featured Image: Georges Seguin, licensed under Creative Commons 3.0