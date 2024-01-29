Will we get a State of Play from PlayStation this week?

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024
Death Stranding Norman Reedus

The internet loves a rumor and today’s big one is that Sony is to drop a surprise State of Play presentation, this week – possibly as early as Wednesday to just about squeeze it into January.

If this is to happen we would be expecting confirmation later today you would think, but at the moment people are second-guessing what could be shown and announced in the PlayStation showcase.

The daddy of all walking simulators Death Stranding 2 looks like a safe bet – the big deal will be whether The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus will reprise his role from the original game in 2020. It does seem likely after rumors surfaced that Kojima’s game would be called Death Stranging 2: On the Beach, the day after which Reedus posted on Insta that “I’ll be waiting for you on the beach.”. It could all be fun and games, but we are backing it at this stage.

The State of Play could also showcase the remake of top horror game Silent Hill 2, a remake of Sonic Generations, and, one we are very interested in from the creator of Bioshock Ken Levine, Judas.

Further leaks are pointing to a PSVR2 Metro game, called Metro Awakening (bland title, could be cool) and also footage of Rise of the Ronins from Team Ninja.

While that may not be all the games on show, there are some big titles there that could easily see us through the first quarter of the year happy.

Rise of the Ronis is due around the end of March and if Death Stranding 2 drops any time soon, that will keep us occupied.

So it looks likely for Wednesday (or possibly) Thursday but we will update this page as soon as Sony confirms its plans.

