Home Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for April 17

Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for April 17

Nintendo announces Indie World Showcase
tl;dr

  • Nintendo Indie World Showcase, April 17, 10 a.m. EDT on YouTube.
  • 20-minute preview of indie games for Switch in 2024.
  • Nintendo's absence from Gamescom 2024 fuels speculation about Switch 2.

Nintendo’s next live stream event, the Indie World Showcase, will air at 10 a.m. EDT on April 17 on the console maker’s official YouTube account. Nintendo promises a 20-minute look at new indie games coming to Switch later this year.

Nintendo Indie Showcase

The last iteration of this gaming event took place in November of last year. It brought news of the Switch port for Outer Wilds, Core Keeper, and On Your Tail.

Nintendo has been at the forefront of publishers moving their showcases to online events, and away from trade-show floors, so it’s no surprise they have one ready to capture interest every quarter. Still it’s worth mentioning that the company recently pulled up stakes from Gamescom, the enormous consumer video games spectacle held in Cologne, Germany in late summer.

A Nintendo spokesperson recently told German gaming news outlet Games Wirtschaft that Nintendo would not have a presence at the event.

This was later confirmed to Eurogamer with a statement  that said “Gamescom is a great event, and each year we evaluate whether Nintendo should participate or not. After careful consideration from all perspectives, we’ve made the decision not to be present at Gamescom 2024. Players will have opportunities to try out Nintendo Switch games at other events throughout the year.”

Nintendo has not missed a Gamescom since its gaming booths opened to showcase everything console-related. causing a slight share issue for the household name in console gaming.

Skipping Gamescom could be a tactical move by the company with no update for the anticipated Switch 2. We reported earlier that the Switch would likely be delayed into 2025. The specs of the new console haven’t been confirmed, other than certain rumors about the NVIDIA chip that could be powering the device.

As for Indie World and any new titles coming to Switch this year, Nintendo has been very hush-hush. But some whispers and chatter have fans believing they’ll get word of Hollow Knight: Silksong’s long awaited debut.

ReadWrite will have all the gaming news from the event covered — alongside any sighting of the Switch 2’s much-anticipated screen, should that be revealed.

Image: Nintendo.

Latest News

Nintendo announces Indie World Showcase
Gaming

Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for April 17
Brian-Damien Morgan4 hours

Nintendo's next live stream event, the Indie World Showcase, will air at 10 a.m. EDT on April 17 on the console maker's official YouTube account. Nintendo promises a 20-minute look...

