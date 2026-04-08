Michigan officials are widening their fight against illegal online gambling, taking action against 45 offshore sites accused of targeting players in the state without approval.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said Tuesday (April 7) that it issued cease-and-desist orders to the operators after a months-long investigation. Regulators found the sites were offering casino-style games or sports betting to Michigan users despite lacking the required state licenses.

This is thought to be one of the agency’s most expansive enforcement efforts so far. It also builds on a series of recent crackdowns, including earlier actions against twelve offshore operators and another case involving eight unlicensed online casinos.

Casino ads on social media may look legitimate, but many are scams that lead to illegal offshore gambling sites. These sites can put your money and personal information at risk. Before you click, make sure the operator is licensed in Michigan. View the list of approved operators… pic.twitter.com/MRH5wqww5f — Michigan Gaming Control Board (@MichiganGCB) April 6, 2026

“The scope of this action sends a clear message: Michigan will not tolerate illegal operators targeting our residents or undermining the lawful businesses that have invested in complying with state law,” said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams.

“Our investigators work with unwavering focus to identify, document, and act against every unlicensed site that puts Michigan players at risk. This is an ongoing effort, and we will continue to take action against illegal gambling operators.”

Among the companies flagged in the latest sweep are well-known offshore brands such as BetOnline.ag, SportsBetting.ag, and Americas Card Room, along with a range of casino sites operating under different domain names. State officials say each of them accepted wagers or provided gambling services without authorization.

Why Michigan regulators say the illegal offshore sites are dangerous

According to the press release, state regulators argue these offshore platforms leave users exposed because they operate outside Michigan’s legal system. Unlike licensed operators, they are not required to follow consumer protection rules or submit to oversight.

Officials warn that players may run into rigged or unfair games, delayed or denied payouts, or improper handling of personal and financial information. When disputes happen, users often have no reliable way to resolve them.

Licensed gambling companies in Michigan must clear background checks, undergo technical testing, and meet responsible gaming standards. Regulators also keep ongoing watch over their operations.

The board says the offshore operators violated multiple state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Lawful Sports Betting Act. Both require any platform offering online gambling to Michigan residents to secure a state license.

If the companies ignore the cease-and-desist orders, they could face stronger penalties. The agency says it coordinates with law enforcement and may pursue civil or criminal cases when needed. Over the past year, Michigan regulators have steadily targeted offshore sites.

Officials are also urging residents to double-check whether a platform is licensed before depositing money. They say tips from the public have been key in identifying illegal operators and encourage anyone who spots suspicious activity to report it.

The agency added that support remains available for people dealing with gambling problems, including access to a 24-hour helpline and other state and national resources.

Featured image: Michigan Gaming Control Board