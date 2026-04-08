Home Michigan regulators escalate crackdown on dozens of illegal offshore gambling sites

Michigan regulators escalate crackdown on dozens of illegal offshore gambling sites

Michigan regulators escalate crackdown on dozens of illegal offshore gambling sites. Michigan orders 19 illegal gaming sites to cease operations for licensing violations. Michigan Gaming Control Board logo overlaid on a blurred slot machine background with cherries and sevens visible. Michigan man sentenced over illegal gambling house

Michigan officials are widening their fight against illegal online gambling, taking action against 45 offshore sites accused of targeting players in the state without approval.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board said Tuesday (April 7) that it issued cease-and-desist orders to the operators after a months-long investigation. Regulators found the sites were offering casino-style games or sports betting to Michigan users despite lacking the required state licenses.

This is thought to be one of the agency’s most expansive enforcement efforts so far. It also builds on a series of recent crackdowns, including earlier actions against twelve offshore operators and another case involving eight unlicensed online casinos.

“The scope of this action sends a clear message: Michigan will not tolerate illegal operators targeting our residents or undermining the lawful businesses that have invested in complying with state law,” said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams. 

“Our investigators work with unwavering focus to identify, document, and act against every unlicensed site that puts Michigan players at risk. This is an ongoing effort, and we will continue to take action against illegal gambling operators.”

Among the companies flagged in the latest sweep are well-known offshore brands such as BetOnline.ag, SportsBetting.ag, and Americas Card Room, along with a range of casino sites operating under different domain names. State officials say each of them accepted wagers or provided gambling services without authorization.

Why Michigan regulators say the illegal offshore sites are dangerous

According to the press release, state regulators argue these offshore platforms leave users exposed because they operate outside Michigan’s legal system. Unlike licensed operators, they are not required to follow consumer protection rules or submit to oversight.

Officials warn that players may run into rigged or unfair games, delayed or denied payouts, or improper handling of personal and financial information. When disputes happen, users often have no reliable way to resolve them.

Licensed gambling companies in Michigan must clear background checks, undergo technical testing, and meet responsible gaming standards. Regulators also keep ongoing watch over their operations.

The board says the offshore operators violated multiple state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Lawful Sports Betting Act. Both require any platform offering online gambling to Michigan residents to secure a state license.

If the companies ignore the cease-and-desist orders, they could face stronger penalties. The agency says it coordinates with law enforcement and may pursue civil or criminal cases when needed. Over the past year, Michigan regulators have steadily targeted offshore sites.

Officials are also urging residents to double-check whether a platform is licensed before depositing money. They say tips from the public have been key in identifying illegal operators and encourage anyone who spots suspicious activity to report it.

The agency added that support remains available for people dealing with gambling problems, including access to a 24-hour helpline and other state and national resources.

Featured image: Michigan Gaming Control Board

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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