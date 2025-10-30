Michigan cracks down on eight unlicensed online casinos operating illegally in state

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) is stepping up its efforts to crack down on unlicensed online casinos. The agency sent cease and desist letters to eight gambling sites that it says were illegally offering internet gaming to people in the state. The letters went out to Aussie Play, CryptoGames, FortuneJack, Hugewin Casino, My Stake Casino, Play at Harry’s Casino, RuneChat and Slots Garden.

According to the board, these sites had been running online gaming services without the approval required under Michigan law. Henry Williams, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, said, “These unauthorized websites often appear sophisticated and legitimate, but they operate outside of Michigan law.

“When players gamble on unlicensed platforms, they’re putting their money and personal information at serious risk. The MGCB will not hesitate to intervene when we find operators ignoring our state’s gambling laws.”

The agency says it only allows online gaming and sports betting through operators that are licensed and overseen by the MGCB. Any gambling site that operates without state approval is breaking the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act, and parts of the Michigan Penal Code.

The MGCB explained that unregulated sites do not offer the protections required in Michigan. That includes independent testing of games, tools that support responsible gambling, and clear ways for players to file disputes or use self exclusion options. All eight companies named in the recent enforcement action have been told to stop taking bets from anyone in the state.

Michigan expands enforcement against unlicensed online casinos

This push is part of an ongoing effort between the gaming board and the Michigan Department of Attorney General. The agency said that repeated or intentional violations could lead to additional consequences.

“Every illegal site that operates here undermines the integrity of the legal market and puts consumers at risk,” Williams said. “Our message remains consistent: If you want to do business in Michigan’s gaming industry, you must play by the rules and obtain a license.”

The latest crackdown builds on earlier actions highlighted last month by ReadWrite, which reported that Michigan had already shut down four unlicensed online casinos that were targeting people in the state. This is part of a wider effort to cut down on illegal gambling sites. In June, the state sent out 100 cease and desist letters to operators offering games without approval.