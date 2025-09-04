Home Michigan shuts down four unlicensed online casinos targeting state residents

Michigan shuts down four unlicensed online casinos targeting state residents

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has sent cease and desist letters to four online casinos that officials say were unlicensed. The sites are Betty Wins, Orbit Spins, Pacific Spins Casino, and Yabby Casino, all operated by Tech Zone, Inc., which is registered offshore in the Union of Comoros. It is said to be part of a broader effort by the Michigan board to crack down on unlicensed online casinos.

This includes issuing 100 cease-and-desist letters to unauthorized gambling operators in June.

Michigan says unlicensed online casinos ‘put consumers at serious risk’

“These offshore operators lure players with flashy ads and promises of big winnings, but in reality, they put consumers at serious financial and personal risk,” said Henry Williams, MGCB Executive Director. “We will continue to take strong action against unlicensed sites to ensure gambling in Michigan is legal, fair, and secure.”

Michigan law only allows operators licensed by the MGCB to offer online gaming and sports betting. The agency says Tech Zone’s four brands were illegally targeting Michigan players and breaking several state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act, and parts of the Michigan Penal Code.

The board explained that unlicensed gambling sites often skip independent testing to make sure games are fair, don’t give players a way to resolve disputes, and can leave people vulnerable to fraud, identity theft, or losing money. Each of the operators has been told to stop offering games in Michigan, and the board said more enforcement action could come with help from the state attorney general’s office.

The MGCB is also continuing its “Play It Smart, Michigan” campaign, which helps people understand the difference between legal and illegal gambling options. Licensed operators are listed on the board’s website, and a “Legal vs. Illegal Gaming” page offers tips for spotting unregulated sites.

“Illegal operators may use familiar branding or social media ads to appear trustworthy,” Williams said. “But if the site isn’t licensed by the MGCB, it isn’t safe. We encourage all players to check before they bet.”

Featured image: Michigan Gaming Control Board

