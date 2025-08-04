Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance

The casino company Kangwon Land is aiming to strengthen its illegal gambling surveillance as it launches a monitoring group.

Around 30 college students will be recruited to the ‘College Student Online Illegal Gambling Site Monitoring Group’, and the ‘Offline Illegal Gambling Professional Monitoring Group’ will be expanded upon, too.

The recruitment period will last until the 14th, with the aim of implementing social responsibility through the eradication and prevention of illegal gambling.

“This monitoring team recruitment was prepared to minimize public damage by strengthening the existing monitoring system as illegal gambling advertisements and publicity impersonated Gangwon Land due to the rapid spread of online illegal gambling recently,” Kangwon Land says in a news release.

Kangwon Land has opened recruiting for monitoring groups

“In particular, the newly recruited ‘University Student Online Illegal Gambling Site Monitoring Group’ plans to recruit 30 college students who are familiar with the digital environment, and they will actively participate in blocking illegal gambling by monitoring online illegal gambling sites and related promotional posts in real time and proofing and reporting whether they are illegal.”

The ‘National Participation Offline Illegal Gambling Professional Monitoring Group’ will be for the general public, with an effort to recruit those with field experience and practical capabilities to strengthen the monitoring and reporting of illegal gambling.

In order to encourage ‘active participation in illegal gambling surveillance activities,’ the brand will pay up to 60 million won for reporting rewards based on activity performance to monitoring members.

Choi Cheol-gyu, CEO of Gangwon Land, said, “In order to respond more systematically and effectively to illegal gambling that is spreading ingeniously online and offline, we have expanded and operated the monitoring group,” and “We will take the lead in minimizing the social damage caused by illegal gambling and establishing a sound social culture.”

This comes just a month after the brand co-hosted its first addiction prevention forum alongside the Korean gambling problem prevention and care center.

The event was held on July 3, with a slogan from the day translating to “Korea without gambling addiction, we will take care of it together!”

Featured Image: Credit to Kangwon Land news release