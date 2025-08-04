Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance

Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance

Kangwon Land casino building, greenery around the building.

The casino company Kangwon Land is aiming to strengthen its illegal gambling surveillance as it launches a monitoring group.

Around 30 college students will be recruited to the ‘College Student Online Illegal Gambling Site Monitoring Group’, and the ‘Offline Illegal Gambling Professional Monitoring Group’ will be expanded upon, too.

The recruitment period will last until the 14th, with the aim of implementing social responsibility through the eradication and prevention of illegal gambling.

“This monitoring team recruitment was prepared to minimize public damage by strengthening the existing monitoring system as illegal gambling advertisements and publicity impersonated Gangwon Land due to the rapid spread of online illegal gambling recently,” Kangwon Land says in a news release.

Kangwon Land has opened recruiting for monitoring groups

“In particular, the newly recruited ‘University Student Online Illegal Gambling Site Monitoring Group’ plans to recruit 30 college students who are familiar with the digital environment, and they will actively participate in blocking illegal gambling by monitoring online illegal gambling sites and related promotional posts in real time and proofing and reporting whether they are illegal.”

The ‘National Participation Offline Illegal Gambling Professional Monitoring Group’ will be for the general public, with an effort to recruit those with field experience and practical capabilities to strengthen the monitoring and reporting of illegal gambling.

In order to encourage ‘active participation in illegal gambling surveillance activities,’ the brand will pay up to 60 million won for reporting rewards based on activity performance to monitoring members.

Choi Cheol-gyu, CEO of Gangwon Land, said, “In order to respond more systematically and effectively to illegal gambling that is spreading ingeniously online and offline, we have expanded and operated the monitoring group,” and “We will take the lead in minimizing the social damage caused by illegal gambling and establishing a sound social culture.”

This comes just a month after the brand co-hosted its first addiction prevention forum alongside the Korean gambling problem prevention and care center.

The event was held on July 3, with a slogan from the day translating to “Korea without gambling addiction, we will take care of it together!”

Featured Image: Credit to Kangwon Land news release

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Australian flag in front of a glass building with 'casino' written on it
The Star Entertainment Group announces end of agreement with joint venture partners
Sophie Atkinson
Bally's in the Bronx
New York Mayor keeps hope for Bronx casino alive in latest intervention
Rachael Davies
MGM Resorts reports highest ever revenue in second quarter of 2025
Rachael Davies
Gavin Newsom under fire over potential casino block after receiving $2 million in tribal donations
Joel Loynds
Caesars Entertainment CEO predicts slow third quarter for Las Vegas Strip. Generic image of Las Vegas Strip
Caesars Entertainment CEO predicts slow third quarter for Las Vegas Strip
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction market platform. 
Gambling

Judge rules against Kalshi in Maryland case
Graeme Hanna27 minutes

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.