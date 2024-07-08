How to get Freyna in The First Descendant

Since there are a plethora of characters you can acquire in The First Descendant, you’ll probably want to secure as many as possible to both test them out to find your suited playstyle, as well as giving you other options when you’re partying up with your friends.

In this guide, we’ll be going through how to unlock Freyna in The First Descendant so you can add another one to the pool of available options.

How to unlock Freyna in The First Descendant

Just like other Descendants in the game, there are two ways you can unlock Freyna – the easy route via the store, or grind it out, securing the required materials.

If you choose to get Freyna by buying her in the store, this will cost 300 Caliber which equates to around $5. This doesn’t exactly break the bank but will certainly add up if you’re wanting a few different characters.

The other option is to locate all the items needed. The full list of these is again similar to that of other Descendants but it is great to know all the same.

Here is a full list as well as where you will need to go to get them:

Freyna Enhanced Cells (1)

Vespers Normal in The Shelter

Freyna Stabilizer (1)

Vespers Normal in Ruins Path

Freyna Spiral Catalyst (1)

Vespers Normal in Ruins Underground

Freyna Code (1)

Void Fusion Reactor in Sterile Land Rockfall Zone

400,000 gold

Once you have collected them all and have enough Gold, just head back to Anais and you’ll be able to research Freyna.

Do keep in mind that there is a research time associated with this, so don’t expect to be playing her right away, but at least you’ve done the hard work and you can relax knowing that your new Descendant is on its way.

Other The First Descendant guides you may like