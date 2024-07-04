How to get Blair in The First Descendant

If you’re getting some game time in on The First Descendant, you’ll probably want to acquire more characters and explore what kind of abilities they have.

Blair is one that a lot of people want to get to grips with but like most Descendants, he is locked when you first start out.

Here, we’ll detail everything you need to know on how to unlock Blair in The First Descendant so you have another character to add to your collection.

How to unlock Blair in The First Descendant

Like other Descendants in the game, there are two ways in which you can unlock Blair.

The first of these methods is by simply purchasing him from the store. This will set you back a pretty respectable 300 Caliber, which is less than some others such as Valby.

However, if you want to grind it out for Blair instead of just throwing down the cash, you can take that route.

What you’ll need to do here is collect a bunch of different materials that Anais has requested in order to research Blair.

Here are all of the materials you need along with where you can pick them up from:

Blair Enhanced Cells (1)

White-night Gulch Normal in Mystery’s End

Blair Stabilizer (1)

White-night Gulch Normal in Bio-Lab

Blair Spiral Catalyst (1)

Hagios Normal in The Haven

Blair Code (1)

Hagios Normal in Old Mystery

400k Credits

Once you have gathered all of the above, just return to Anais and trade them in for Blair. You will have to wait for the timer to run down to though, so don’t expect to be playing as him instantly – this is saved for those who go down the Caliber route instead.

