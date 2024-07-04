Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Blair in The First Descendant

How to get Blair in The First Descendant

Blair in The First Descendant

If you’re getting some game time in on The First Descendant, you’ll probably want to acquire more characters and explore what kind of abilities they have.

Blair is one that a lot of people want to get to grips with but like most Descendants, he is locked when you first start out.

Here, we’ll detail everything you need to know on how to unlock Blair in The First Descendant so you have another character to add to your collection.

How to unlock Blair in The First Descendant

Like other Descendants in the game, there are two ways in which you can unlock Blair.

The first of these methods is by simply purchasing him from the store. This will set you back a pretty respectable 300 Caliber, which is less than some others such as Valby.

However, if you want to grind it out for Blair instead of just throwing down the cash, you can take that route.

What you’ll need to do here is collect a bunch of different materials that Anais has requested in order to research Blair.

Here are all of the materials you need along with where you can pick them up from:

Blair Enhanced Cells (1)

  • White-night Gulch Normal in Mystery’s End

Blair Stabilizer (1)

  • White-night Gulch Normal in Bio-Lab

Blair Spiral Catalyst (1)

  • Hagios Normal in The Haven

Blair Code (1)

  • Hagios Normal in Old Mystery

400k Credits

how to get blair the first descendant

Once you have gathered all of the above, just return to Anais and trade them in for Blair. You will have to wait for the timer to run down to though, so don’t expect to be playing as him instantly – this is saved for those who go down the Caliber route instead.

Other The First Descendant guides you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Blair in The First Descendant
How to get Blair in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
The emote wheel in The First Descendant
How to emote in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot from Bodycam
Bodycam’s new map is riddled with neo-Nazi symbols that are not there for any other reason than including neo-Nazi symbols
Paul McNally
ZZZ Combat
Zenless Zone Zero – how to quickly increase your Inter-Knot Level fast
Paul McNally
The title card from the elder scrolls 6 reveal trailer
The Elder Scrolls 6: What do we know so far?
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

London skyline with crypto exchange buildings overshadowed
Cryptocurrency

Crypto's future uncertain in UK election
Radek Zielinski11 seconds

As millions of voters in the United Kingdom head to polling booths today (July 4), the Labour Party, poised to win, has remained largely silent on cryptocurrency policies during the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.