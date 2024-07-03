How to Fast Travel in The First Descendant

Running around in games is not for everybody. While some may like the process of getting from one side of a map to another, it’s definitely not something every player enjoys. At least when a game offers the opportunity of fast Travel it is there for whoever wishes to take advantage of it.

If you have started out playing The First Descendant you will note that the map is pretty sizable and is split into regions. Each of these regions has a Fast Travel spot so let’s quickly learn how to take advantage of that!

Fast Travel points in The First Descendant

As with most fast travel, you need to unlock certain areas of the story in order to return to that location when you want to in the future. They are shown on the map as green markers which highlight the position of Outposts.

How to Fast Travel

Once you have unlocked a point you can fast travel back to it for a later mission by doing the following.

Open the Map

Select the region you wish to go to

The area will open up into three zones

Select the section you want to travel to and long-press the Interact button (E – PC, A – controller)

Unlocking Fast Travel points

To unlock a Fast Travel Point / outpost you will need to mooch through the story of The First Descendant which will lead you to various points on the map. When you reach a new region for the first time it will unlock its location to Fast Travel too whenever you feel the need to return there.

